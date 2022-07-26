Usher is named executive producer of Starlings TV’s New Orleans Jazz Age series, ‘Storyville’

It is the Grammy-winning singer's first time in this role on a TV drama series.

Usher is on board to executive produce a television drama series, “Storyville,” for Starlings TV. The series is set in New Orleans and is centered on American jazz music’s birth.

“Storyville” tells the story of five brothel madams fighting over territory in the city’s notorious red light district, according to Variety. Usher will be co-executive producing the show along with Bill Macdonald and Walt Becker, both the series creators and showrunners.

Usher will make his executive producer debut on a television drama series with “Storyville,” which is set in Jazz Age New Orleans. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Usher’s New Look)

“’Storyville’ is an epic tale sparked by the origins of the sound that inspired my career – a story that touches the nerve of social and cultural relevance today,” Usher said in a statement that Variety obtained. This is the first drama series that he will be executive producing.

“Usher’s massive global appeal, musical and acting genius will propel this unique and compelling original series into must-see viewing worldwide,” Chris Philip, Starlings TV president and “Storyville” co-executive producer, said in the statement. “His invaluable creative and musical contributions to Storyville fulfill our vision of contrasting the gritty, sometimes brutal sides of New Orleans life with it giving birth to a beautiful, diverse and defining new artform.”

Usher’s previous television credits include NBC’s “The Voice,” on which he has served as a guest judge.

