The Great Outdoors Series: NAARVA

The National African American RVer's Association is an organization that caters to the Black community and provides valuable RV and camping education.

Loading the player...

The Great Outdoors Series | NAARVA

In our latest episode of the Great Outdoors Series sponsored by Chevrolet we are in Perry, Georgia, with the nonprofit organization the National African American RVer’s Association Inc. (NAARVA), a group that embraces the RVing lifestyle to the fullest.

NAARVA members Iris and Ray Raines are longtime RVers. (Screengrab)

Comprising five clubs, NAARVA was founded outside of Cincinnati, Ohio, in the summer of 1993. To date, the organization has grown its membership to about 1,400 active RVers. The inspiration? Creating an organization that caters to the Black community and provides valuable RV (recreational vehicle) and camping education.

To learn more about the essentials of RV living, our host Ciara Johnson will be meeting with two long-time NAARVA members, Iris and Ray Raines. The Raineses even give us a first look inside their RV and tell the story of what brought them to the RV lifestyle.

Iris and Ray Raines (from left) gave theGrio a tour of their RV and spoke with Ciara Johnson, host of The Great Outdoors Series, about what attracted them to the RV lifestyle. (Screengrab)

We hope by the end of this episode, you’ve learned something new about the lifestyle and possibly venture out to purchase your very own RV!

To learn more about NAARVA, follow the group on social media @naarvasouth, and check out their website, https://www.naarva.com

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!