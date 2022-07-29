New York Yankees announces STEM scholars program for underrepresented high schoolers

The program aims to give students the opportunity to learn tech skills necessary in today’s workforce while building generational wealth.

The illustrious New York Yankees have announced a new initiative in partnership with the STEM Educational Institute, Inc. The New York Yankees STEM Scholars Program will give underrepresented high schoolers in the city the opportunity to learn tech skills necessary in today’s workforce while building generational wealth, according to MLB.com.

The project, which kicked this week, is described as a one-week program at Yankee Stadium that is a career bridge for high school students to learn about STEM fields and college majors. Additionally, after the initial effort, students will continue to learn and earn income at monthly offsite meetings, giving them a chance to improve their financial situation. The stipend helps participants support their daily needs so they can focus on the program.

In addition to STEM and coding skills, the program will provide students with mental health resources, baseball analytics training, plus a 529 College Savings Plan with a scholarship from the New York Yankees. They’ll also learn basic skills to prepare and save for college through wealth management training.

The offsite monthly training sessions will also put participants on the path to earning certifications as data analysts or data scientists.

“The New York Yankees are committed to developing the next generation of STEM leaders and professionals, and we are proud to launch the NYY STEM Scholars program in conjunction with the STEM Educational Institute,” said Brian Smith, the Yankees’ senior vice president of corporate/community relations, in a statement.

“Our annual commitment to this program will provide resources that empower and strengthen lives by promoting STEM expertise and financial literacy, which are such critical components to workplace success and long-term personal stability,” he continued. “We are also excited to reach underserved populations through this initiative and have a part in cultivating a diverse network of young STEM talent for opportunities at the New York Yankees and beyond.”

Nikisha Alcindor, the president and founder of STEM Educational Institute, Inc., noted that “only 30% of high-ability eighth graders from low-income families complete college, and our goal is to give underrepresented students the wealth management skills they need to succeed and introduce them to various STEM career opportunities through mentoring and scholarships.”

