5 things to watch this weekend

From Phoebe Robinson’s new series on Freeform to Tisha Campbell starring opposite Neil Patrick Harris in Netflix’s “Uncoupled,” theGrio has five suggestions to watch this weekend!

Uncoupled. (L to R) Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, Tisha Campbell as Suzanne Prentiss in episode 102 of Uncoupled. Cr. Sarah Shatz/Netflix © 2022

Uncoupled

Get ready for your next Netflix binge. on Friday, the streamer dropped “Uncoupled,” a new series from the creator of “Sex and the City” that follows Michael (Neil Patrick Harris), a successful New York City real estate agent who’s life is turned upside down when he is dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years. Suddenly single in his mid-forties, Michael goes on a journey as he works through his heartbreak, with friends like Suzanne (played by Tisha Campbell).

Campbell opened up about the new role in a recent interview on Good Morning America, telling the hosts that the show is the most fun she’s “ever had” on a project throughout her career. “It was the most amazing project that I’ve ever been on,” she explained. “They’re award-winning Oscars, Tony-hosting actors and they were just brilliant. And then, the dialogue the Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman [wrote]…it was just so much fun and so well written.”

Check out her interview below:

“Uncoupled” is now streaming on Netflix.

DC League of Super-Pets

Want a perfect film to take the family to this weekend? Look no further than “DC League of Super-Pets,” an animated adventure that follows the pets of the biggest DC superheroes. That’s right, Superman’s dog, Krypto, must try and save the entire Justice League after they’ve been kidnapped, with a little help from other furry friends of his. With voice talent like Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, the film has earned positive reviews for it’s charm and laughs.

Check out the trailer below:

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

“Pretty Little Liars” fans, rejoice! Years after the original series came off the air, a reboot has arrived on HBO Max and is earning rave reviews. Entitled “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” the series is everything a slasher fan would want from a series, infusing classic horror references into a compelling story worthy of the original.

The series is set in Millwood, “a blue-collar town still healing from tragic events that took place 20 years ago,” per the official synopsis. “An unknown assailant has begun tormenting a disparate group of teen girls — a new generation of ‘Little Liars’ — to make them pay for their parents’ secret sin… as well as their own.”

Check out the trailer below:

The first three episodes are available to stream now on HBO Max.

Everything’s Trash

The “2 Dope Queens” comedy show may be over, but Phoebe Robinson is just getting started! The comedian and actress has her own Freeform series entitled “Everything’s Trash,” based on her book of essays, “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.” The series follows a fictional version of Robinson, named Phoebe Hill, a broke podcaster living in Brooklyn, New York.

While on “The View” promoting the series, Robinson opened up about the inspiration behind the show. “One of the things I wanted to do with this show is, you know, I was an early thirty-something podcaster, broke in the city, eating dollar pizza…adulthood is hard and it’s kinda trashy, but we’re all trying to figure it out,” she told the co-hosts.

The first four episodes of “Everything’s Trash” are available to stream now on Hulu.

Surface

Looking for a new psychological thriller series? Look no further than “Surface” on Apple TV+. Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw of “The Morning Show” and “Beauty and the Beast,” the story follows Sophie, who experiences memory loss after a traumatic head injury. The series dives into Sophie’s journey as she puts the pieces of her life back together, leading her to begin to “question the truth behind her picture-perfect life.”

The first three episodes are available to stream now.

