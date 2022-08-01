Beyoncé to remove ‘spazzin,’ ‘spazz’ from new album after critics complain of ableism

The 28-time Grammy-Award winner has been criticized for using the word, which is considered an ableist slur, on her new album, "Renaissance."

Beyoncé will be replacing a verse from a song on her new album, “Renaissance,” after two words of the lyric led to accusations of ableism.

In the song “Heated,” the words “spazz” and “spazzin” are used in the outro:

“Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass,

Fan me quick, girl, I need my glass”

The song, which features writing contributions from Drake, has come under fire from critics for its “ableist” lyric, according to The Hill. “Spaz” is viewed as a derogatory term for a form of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia, indicating loss of control.

Rolling Stone reported receiving a statement from a Beyoncé representative after the backlash. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” the outlet reported.

One such critique about the verse came from an op-ed written in The Guardian. Writer Hannah Diviney wrote that she was “rendered speechless by ignorance, sadness and a simmering anger” over the use of “ableist language on Beyoncé’s album.

Diviney was also one of the critics to call out singer Lizzo last month for using the same word on the song “GRRRLS” from her new album, “Special.” Lizzo responded to the backlash with an apology and confirmation that she would remove the word.

“I never want to promote derogatory language,” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is a result of me listening and taking action.”

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” was released on Friday. It is her seventh solo studio album and the follow-up to 2016’s “Lemonade.”

