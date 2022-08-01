Mystikal arrested after accusations of rape following financial dispute

The rapper, previously convicted for sexual assault, is charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment and other charges.

On Sunday, a three-time Grammy Award-nominated New Orleans rapper who previously served time in prison for sexual assault was arrested after being accused of rape in Louisiana.

Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was taken into custody by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s near Donaldsonville, Louisiana, a suburban area outside of Baton Rouge, according to The Advocate. They apprehended the rapper after speaking with a sexual assault victim at a nearby hospital late Saturday night.

In this 2017 photo, rapper Mystikal performs onstage at the ESSENCE Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

The deputies state that the victim alleged Tyler had assaulted her and forced her to give him money during a financial dispute. He now is in custody at Ascension Parish Jail and has been charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, robbery, domestic abuse battery by strangulation and simple criminal damage to property, the outlet reports.

Tyler has been convicted of sex crimes stemming from financial issues in the past. In 2003, the Louisiana native was arrested over a 2002 incident in which he forced his hairstylist to perform sex acts on him and two of his bodyguards in his then-Baton Rouge apartment after he accused her of stealing money from him.

The attack was videotaped, and authorities obtained his copy from a home safe.

Tyler pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion and spent six years in prison. He was released in 2010 and is a lifetime registered sex offender as a result.

In 2018, Tyler found himself in trouble again in Louisiana over accusations of sexual assault, this time in Shreveport. He was accused of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. After spending 18 months in custody, he was released in 2020 once the charges were dropped.

As Mystikal, Tyler has released five solo albums in his career, with three certified platinum or more. He is best known for his 2000 single, “Shake Ya Ass,” and hits the following year, “Danger (Been So Long)” and “Bouncin’ Back (Bumpin’ Me Against the Wall).” All three songs were produced by The Neptunes and reached the top 10 on Billboard’s R&B and Rap charts.

