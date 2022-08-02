Beyhive attacks Diane Warren over songwriting question

The Grammy-winning songwriter took to social media pondering about a Beyonce "Renaissance" song that has two dozen credited co-writers.

Twitter users dragged Grammy-winning Diane Warren on social media after the legend raised a question about the number of writers credited in crafting just one song – a song that the ensuing conversation revealed was about a track on Beyoncé’s new album, “Renaissance.”

On her Twitter page, Warren on Monday asked, “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” Although she did not specifically mention Beyoncé or her album, “Renaissance” includes the song “Alien Superstar,” which has more than 20 co-writers listed. She added, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.”

Diane Warren attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

After Warren’s post, a flood of backlash followed. One source came from five-time Grammy Award winner The-Dream, a co-producer on “Alien Superstar,” and a co-writer on several songs on “Renaissance,” including the lead single, “Break My Soul.”

The-Dream replied, “You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers, well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out, so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America. Had that era not happen who knows. U good?”

Warren directly responded to The-Dream, writing, “I didn’t mean that as an attack or as disrespect. I didn’t know this, thank U for making me aware of it. No need to be mean about it.”

Some fans threw jabs at Warren and her question about 24 writers. One user, @TaylorBold, replied, “Same way you have 13 nominations and no wins,” after mentioning all 13 compositions for which Warren received best original song Academy Award nominations in her career. Warren clapped back with, “But I have 13 more nominations than U.”

Warren eventually tweeted an apology, mentioning Beyoncé in her statement. “Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I’ve worked with and admire,” Warren posted. “I’m sorry for the misunderstanding.” Warren wrote “I Was Here” for Beyoncé’s 2011 album, “4.”

In addition to Warren’s Oscar nominations, she wrote several hit songs during the course of four decades, mostly writing alone. This includes Debarge’s “Rhythm of the Night,” Patti Labelle’s “If You Asked Me To,” Xscape’s “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” Monica’s “For You I Will,” and Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart,” to name a few.

