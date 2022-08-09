Kenan Thompson to host Emmys in September

The "Saturday Night Live" star took to Instagram to celebrate his new gig.

Kenan Thompson added Drake’s “Elevate” to his head-bopping Instagram post to tell the world he’d reached new heights as the host for the Emmy Awards airing in a little over a month.

NBC and the Television Academy issued a joint statement about their selection of Thompson to helm the three-hour 74th Annual Emmy Awards show. But the longtime “Saturday Night Live” regular, also of “Kenan and Kel” fame, opted for a casual, close-mouthed, chin-rubbing social post bragging, “Yall heard ya boy is hosting the Emmy?!!!”

He wrote in the caption, “We goin up!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Can’t wait to celebrate the creatives that entertain us daily!!!! #nbc #Emmys 👀.” The post received numerous congratulatory comments from his colleagues at SNL like Bowen Yang and fellow members of the industry, including Ava DuVernay and Kyla Pratt.

Host Kenan Thompson speaks during the 2022 NHL Awards at Armature Works on June 21, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The show, which honors the best primetime television had to offer during the past year, will air Sept. 12 and will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

For the first time ever, the ceremony will stream live on Peacock. And, like previous years, the show will air on NBC. Thompson’s long connection to NBC makes the hosting gig a particularly special one. The performer has been a staple of “Saturday Night Live” for almost 20 years.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows,” Thompson said via a press release.

In addition to “Saturday Night Live,” the sketch comedian also starred in his own recently canceled sitcom, “Kenan,” for which he received an Emmy nomination in 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. In 2018 and 2020, he received Emmy nominations in the supporting actor category for “SNL” performances. He won an Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Come Back, Barack,” featuring Chance the Rapper.

Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, also shared a statement about Thompson’s involvement in the show. “Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likable and accomplished performers of the last two decades, and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself,” she said. “We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

