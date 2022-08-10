Marlon Wayans’ ‘Book of Marlon’ series moves to Starz

The upcoming series featuring a fictionalized version of the actor was originally in development at HBO Max.

Marlon Wayans’ “Book of Marlon” has left HBO Max for a new home. The still-in-development comedy series has moved to Starz, with Wayans still set to star, co-write and executive produce.

Originally announced in 2020, Wayans’ “Book of Marlon” project stemmed from his overall HBO Max deal signed the same year. Through that agreement, the comedian set up the pilot and multiple comedy specials. From Wayans, his producing partner Rick Alvarez, and “Sherman’s Showcase” and “South Side” creators Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, the “Book of Marlon” follows a fictionalized version of the comedian as he balances his professional life in entertainment, home life, family and just “being Marlon.”

Marlon Wayans attends the premiere of MGM’s “Respect” at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The show entered development in 2020, but HBO Max put it on hold in 2022, Deadline reports, and that prompted the producers to look for a “new home.”

Wayans spoke to Deadline, about the move. “We’re excited to be in business with such enthusiastic partners,” Wayans said. “Starz is a big brand, and we are happy to bring some smiles to the table. It’s great to know that we can push the envelope and get into some good, fun trouble with this project on this platform. Diallo and Bashir are good friends and great collaborators. “Book of Marlon” will be smart, fun and twisted with a dash of heart and a whole lot of unapologetic humor.”

Kathryn Busby, president, original programming at Starz expressed a similar sentiment to the outlet. “We are beyond thrilled to develop this sophisticated and hilarious series with Marlon, Diallo, Bashir and Rick, who each bring their own level of artistry and authenticity to everything they touch,” she said. “I’ve long admired Diallo’s and Bashir’s work, and I’m excited to be working on a project as special as this with the incomparable Marlon Wayans at the center.”

Wayans wrote a celebratory Instagram post about the show’s move and included a screenshot of the Variety article detailing the news with a simple message: “can’t wait #BookofMarlon.”

Outside of the upcoming series, Wayans is certainly busy. Last year he debuted his comedy special on HBO Max, “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is.” More recently, the actor had a surprise guest appearance in the finale of Peacock’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reimagining, “Bel-Air” as Will’s father.

