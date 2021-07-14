Marlon Wayans’ HBO Max stand-up special to air in August

Wayans signed an overall deal with HBO Max in 2020, which included stand-up specials as well as a pilot for a streaming series entitled, "Book of Marlon"

Marlon Wayans fans better get their HBO Max subscriptions ready. According to recent reports, the comedian is set to drop his own comedy special on the streamer.

Last year, the comedian, actor, and producer signed an overall deal with HBO Max which included a pilot for a new series, Book of Marlon, and “multiple stand-up specials.”

Now fans of Wayans won’t have to wait much longer to get the first offering from the deal. His first comedy special for the streamer, entitled Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, is set to debut this August.

Per Deadline, the official logline for the special reads: “What is Marlon’s life-long fear? Exactly what you would expect: People with outie belly buttons. Marlon digs deeper to explore other fears as well, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and probably his greatest fear, the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart. Marlon’s journey towards self-awareness can be encapsulated in the simple phrase… ‘You know what it is.'”

Wayans hopped on social media to share the official poster for his new special. He writes, “Dropping my 2nd stand up comedy special. This time on @hbomax August 19th look tune in to watch ‘YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS’. This sh*t hit different. All real sh*t. All about my life my fears my kids my f– ups. I own it all. Proud of my growth as a comedian. #gettingtogreatness.”

While no date has been set yet for his pilot for Book of Marlon, an official series description was released last year.

According to Deadline, in the show “he plays a fictionalized version of himself as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and father with being Marlon.”

Wayans will, of course, star in the show which he created with his producing partner Rick Alvarez.

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is is produced by Ugly Baby Productions and Dakota Pictures, and executive produced by Wayans, Alvarez, Troy Miller, Michael Rotenberg, and Steve Harris.

Be on the lookout for the special, which premieres on HBO Max on Aug. 19.

