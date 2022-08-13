‘I’m going to start crying,’ Angelina Jolie says as she moves daughter Zahara into Spelman College

Jolie adopted Ethiopian-born Zahara in 2005 when she was an infant.

Angelina Jolie is a proud Spelman parent!

The actress moved her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, into her dorm room at the Black college for women in Atlanta, TooFab reports. On Wednesday, Darryl Holloman, vice president for student affairs, shared an Instagram video and photos of Jolie dropping Zahara off at the campus.

(L to R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt attend the “Eternals” UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

“I’m gonna start crying…I have not started crying yet,” said Jolie of the milestone moment.

The “Eternals” star also met with school president Dr. Helene Gayle, who noted that the actress will have “plenty of time” to get emotional during upcoming events that are meant to “purposely to induce [tears] — bring it all out,” she said.

When asked by Hollman, “How does it feel to be a Spelman mom?” Jolie replies, “I’m so excited. I’m so excited.”

As reported previously by theGrio, Jolie adopted Ethiopian-born Zahara in 2005 when she was an infant, and Brad Pitt, who subsequently married Jolie and later adopted Zahara. Earlier this month, Jolie shared a photo of Jolie-Pitt, 17, on Instagram along with the announcement that she will be attending the historically Black college.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie captioned the post of her daughter posed with a group of Black women.

“Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie added. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Hollman shared photos this week of Zahara in what appears to be her dorm room.

“Welcome to campus…Zahara, c’2026!!” he captioned the images.

Jolie previously called Zahara an “extraordinary African woman” during a Time 100 Talk with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate.

“My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children. And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman,” Jolie said.

“Her connection to her country, her continent, is very — it’s her own, and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” she continued.

Jolie also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, and adopted sons Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with Pitt. She previously gushed to People about raising six different personalities.

“I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be?” she said.

