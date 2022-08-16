Solange to compose music for New York City Ballet

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter was commissioned to score music for a ballet piece for dancer Gianna Reisen at the Fall Fashion Gala.

Loading the player...

Solange will be composing an original score for the New York City Ballet. The music will be written to accompany an untitled work conceived and choreographed by dancer Gianna Reisen.

The collaboration between Solange and Reisen will debut on Sept. 28 at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala at New York’s Lincoln Center, according to The New York Times. Members of the City Ballet’s orchestra will combine with several of Solange’s musical collaborators to make up a chamber ensemble to perform the score.

The piece will feature costumes designed by Alejandro Gómez Palomo for Palomo Spain, according to the City Ballet. The 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala will also feature a world premiere performance piece from dancer and choreographer Kyle Abraham. The gala honors actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who is vice chair of the New York City Ballet.

Solange will debut her score for the New York City Ballet at the Fall Fashion Gala next month. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Town Hall)

In addition to the premiere on Sept. 28, the piece will be performed at Lincoln Center on Oct. 1, 8, 11, and 16, as Solange disclosed in an Instagram post announcing the project. Other performances will take place next year on May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18. The singer stated that the members of her group playing in the chamber ensemble would also have solos for the performance.

Solange has been staging interdisciplinary musical performances for some time now. One example was a performance at New York’s Guggenheim Museum in 2017. Not only did her ensemble – a band, brass section, and over 20 dancers – perform in different tiers of the museum’s rotunda, but audience members were also encouraged to wear all white to the performance.

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s most recent album, “When I Get Home,” was released in 2019.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!