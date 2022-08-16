Nipsey Hussle gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday

On Monday, the late rapper-entrepreneur’s grandmother accepted the honor on behalf of his family, saying, ”He lives forever.”

On Monday, the late Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in his native Los Angeles. That day would have been his 37th birthday.

The rapper’s commemorative star is located in front of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard, according to a report from NPR.

“I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness,” actress Lauren London, Hussle’s longtime girlfriend, said at the ceremonies, per NBC4. “This moment only amplifies that for us. Nip would’ve been honored by this moment.”

London told those gathered, “I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better. So whenever you’re in the City of Angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished.”

The late emcee-entrepreneur’s grandmother, Margaret Boutte, accepted the award on behalf of his family and also spoke at Monday’s event.

“He lives forever. And I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together,” said Boutte. “Nipsey, I love you, I miss you, but you’re close at heart always.”

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing shop in March 2019 by Eric R. Holder Jr., who was recently convicted of first-degree murder. Holder was also convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter after injuring two other men in the shooting. He faces life in prison when he is sentenced next month.

“Nipsey Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

At Monday’s ceremony, Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, noted that the honor was bittersweet.

“Proud is an understatement,” she said. “Nip the Great, look at who you are, look at what you did. I’m in awe, but I’m not surprised. You’ve been a star in my eyes, the family’s eyes, God’s eyes, far before the accolades caught up. You’ve affected the lives of so many in the realest ways — the realest ways, the realest ways. You’ve been a pillar in our family, in the community.”

“I’ve always been amazed and impressed at the example that you set,” she continued. “I feel so blessed and grateful to call you my brother.”

