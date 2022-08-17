Snoop Dogg enters the cereal business with Snoop Loopz

The gluten-free, multigrain cereal is from Snoop's Broadus Foods line, a joint venture with Percy "Master P" Miller.

Loading the player...

Snoop Dogg, the hardest working man in hip-hop, is sharing some new flavor via a breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz from his new company, Broadus Foods, a joint venture with No Limit founder and food entrepreneur Percy “Master P” Miller.

According to a report from CNN, Miller shared the announcement on Instagram, where he called Snoop Loopz the “best tasting cereal in the game.” It is reportedly gluten-free and multigrain.

Snoop Dogg attends the WrestleMania launch party at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 11 in Inglewood. He is moving into a new line of business with a breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

The Broadus Foods website describes itself as “more than a family-owned food product company, it’s a movement to making a difference in the lives of families and communities. We stand for integrity, hard work and giving back. We strive to provide foods that are deliciously made with the highest quality. Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop’s legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities.”

The rap icon’s mother, Beverly Broadus Green, died last October after a lengthy illness.

Broadus Foods notes that through the company, Snoop and Master P “are committed to inspire economic empowerment by adding diversity into the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands.”

The company also makes other breakfast staples, including Momma Snoop oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and syrup.

Every Broadus Foods purchase supports a variety of charities, including Door of Hope, which seeks to combat homelessness while simultaneously keeping families together.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!