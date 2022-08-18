Kid Cudi says he had a stroke in 2016

The rapper disclosed that he suffered the stroke weeks after entering rehab for "depression and suicidal urges."

Loading the player...

Kid Cudi revealed this week that he suffered a stroke in 2016. The rapper/actor made the disclosure in his cover story for Esquire magazine.

During the interview for the profile titled “Kid Cudi is All Right,” the “Day N Nite” MC stated that the stroke occurred two weeks after he checked himself into a rehab facility to get treatment for “depression and suicidal urges.” He was rushed from rehab to the hospital and treated for the stroke.

Kid Cudi attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Amazon Prime Video’s “A Man Named Scott” at Billy Wilder Theater at The Hammer Museum on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“Everything was f–ked,” Cudi said, explaining that the stroke caused a decline in his speech and other abilities.

He underwent months of physical rehab before he began to improve, he said, adding that an audition for the Broadway play “Lobby Hero” opposite actor Michael Cera cemented his recovery.

Though he didn’t get the part, the fact that he delivered on the huge amount of dialogue he had to remember provided a boost. “I proved to myself that I could do it,” Cudi said. “I needed that at the time. I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn’t lose something in that s–t that happened.”

Cudi has taken on the responsibility of using his music and his platform to address mental health. “I’m ready to wear those shoes and be a role model.” While being a beacon for social awareness of mental health can be daunting at times, Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, insists that it’s essential for his survival to do so.

Kid Cudi said it’s essential for his survival that he continue to raise awareness about mental health issues. Here, he attends the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection in Los Angeles in May. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images,)

“It’s a lot of pressure, but it keeps me alive. So I’ll take it,” Cudi said. “It doesn’t stress me out. It keeps me thinking, ‘Nah, Scott. You gotta be here. Let old age take you out.’ “

His fans are currently awaiting his new project, the ambitious “Entergalactic.” The Netflix animated series stars Cudi and is co-executive produced by him and Kenya Barris. “Entergalactic” will be accompanied by an album by Cudi of the same name.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!