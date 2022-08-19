5 things to watch this weekend

"She-Hulk" packs a punch on Disney+ while HBO makes a grand return to the world of "Game of Thrones."

Loading the player...

From a new A24 film starring Amandla Stenberg to the next installment in HBO’s epic “Game of Thrones” saga, theGrio is back to recommend the five things you should be watching this weekend.

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

Among the stars of “Bodies Bodies Bodies” are (from left) Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, and Rachel Sennott, who gathered at a screening this month in New York City. . (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Ready to get back to the movies? “Bodies Bodies Bodies” is a thrilling whodunnit film which will make for a perfect outing to the theater this weekend. Starring Amanda Stenberg (“The Hunger Games,” “Dear Evan Hansen”), Myha’la Herrold (“Industry”), Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”) and more, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” follows a group of Gen Z women during one terrifying night, when they partake in a game of, you guessed it, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

When the game starts to get all-too-real, the film takes an Agatha Christie-like turn and finds the women smack dab in a murder mystery of their own, with each of them wondering whom she can truly trust. With 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has quickly become one of the most exciting of the year.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” is in theaters now.

‘She-Hulk’

Renée Elise Goldsberry, one of the stars of Marvel Studios’ new series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+, attended the world premiere in Hollywood this week. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

With “She-Hulk,” a brand new series following the powerful hero, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to pump out original content on Disney+. Officially titled “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” the series is centered on Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who just so happens to also be a 6-foot-7 Hulk. Balancing her life as a single 30-something with her superhuman responsibilities, Walters’ introduction to the MCU is grounded in a story described by critics as “fun” and “self-aware.”

The series also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jameela Jamil and even Mark Ruffalo, who has appeared in the “Avengers” films as the original Hulk.

The first episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is available to stream now on Disney+.

‘House of the Dragon’

Welcome back to Westoros. Just three years after the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” the show is back. Well, sort of. “House of the Dragon,” a “Game of Thrones” prequel, premieres this Sunday on HBO, and will concurrently stream on HBO Max. Every Sunday until October 23, fans will be taken back 200 years before the events of the original series, to unravel the tragic story of House Targaryen.

Check out the thrilling trailer below:

‘Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers’

Lakers fans are in for a treat with the latest Hulu original, “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” The exciting project is a 10-part documentary series capturing the meteoric rise of one of the biggest and most iconic sports teams in history. The series features appearances from Lakers president Jeanie Buss, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Byron Scott, Phil Jackson and Derek Fisher.

“The pressure, that’s what really drives me,” James shared in the trailer. “To wear purple and gold…it’s a different feeling.” Breaking down the Lakers’ legacy, from Magic Johnson’s impact to the devastating loss of Kobe Bryant, the docuseries is a must-watch for sports fans.

The first two episodes of “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” are available to stream now on Hulu.

‘Beast’

Another great reason to head to the movie theaters: “Beast,” starring Idris Elba, is officially out. The Will Packer-produced film sees Elba star as Dr. Nate Daniels, a father who finds himself in an epic battle for survival against a lion while on vacation with his two daughters.

Ahead of the film’s release, theGrio’s Cortney Wills caught up with Elba, who opened up about his new role.

“He’s not a fighter, and he’s not a tough guy at all in this movie. He’s a guy that’s going to become tough for his children, you know?” he told Wills. “The Hollywood version of this film is a tough guy that can fight, and that can make all the right decisions and look cool while in reality, nobody’s ever going to do that.”

“Beast” is playing in movie theaters now.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!