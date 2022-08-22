Sony Music Publishing opens Nigerian office, hires Godwin Tom as managing director

Tom will be responsible for building a strong roster of composers and songwriters for Sony Music Publishing's new Nigerian division.

Sony Music Publishing announced that it has opened an office in Lagos, Nigeria. The company has hired Godwin Tom, former CEO of iManage Africa, to helm the new Nigerian division as managing director.

Tom will lead the office’s roster expansion of songwriters and composers in the region to broaden the company’s global reach and profile, according to Music Business Worldwide. Tom will report to Guy Henderson, president, international, at Sony Music Publishing.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to work for the No. 1 music publisher in the world,” Tom told Music Business Worldwide last week. “Africa has so much talent, culture and uniqueness to share with the rest of the world and I am excited to be a part of the incredible global network of teams that will help build a home for Africa’s best songwriters.”

From his tenure at iManage, a talent management company, Tom brings over two decades of knowledge and experience to Sony Music Publishing. In addition to Afrobeat superstars WizKid and Davido, Tom has worked with Waje, MI, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, Bez, Show Dem Camp, Beverly Naya, Yung6ix, Jesse Jagz, Rooftop MCs, Solid Star, Ayo Jay and others.

Outside of Nigeria, Tom’s work has earned him essential connections with local stakeholders in other African countries, such as Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Tom is also the founder of the e-learning platform Music Business Academy, created to support the development of aspiring music industry leaders and professionals in Africa.

“It is a real pleasure to be able to announce the appointment of Godwin Tom as the Managing Director of our start-up company in Nigeria,” Henderson said. “As Sony Music Publishing enters West Africa, Godwin’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the market, as well as his background in music industry education make him the perfect leader for our business. Together with our talented team in South Africa, Sony Music Publishing looks forward to an ongoing acceleration in its global African footprint.”

