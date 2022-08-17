Lost In Riddim festival canceled

The Afrobeat festival was to feature headliners WizKid, Davido and Burna Boy on Oct. 1 and 2.

The Lost In Riddim festival has been canceled. The festival featuring Afrobeat superstar headliners was scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2 in San Jose, California.

On Wednesday, the organizers of Lost In Riddim announced the cancellation via the festival’s Instagram page. The post featured a written statement: “We have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival. Due to a number of extenuating circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to provide the experience we originally envisioned for you.”

The festival boasted Burna Boy, WizKid and Davido as its three headliners, set to play at Lake Cunningham Regional Park in San Jose. WizKid and Davido were co-headliners for Oct. 1, while Burna Boy would end the festival on Oct. 2.

“We are truly devastated, and know we have not taken this decision lightly as we understand the impact and inconvenience this may have,” the statement continued. Refunds are being sent to ticket buyers with additional information sent via email, it said.

Organizers ended the statement by promising fans that they would deliver a festival at a later date. “Thank you to everyone for your support, patience, and understanding. We are committed to providing an unforgettable experience for you in the future.”

Lost In Riddim announced the dates and lineup last month. Aside from the Afrobeat hitmaking headliners, this year’s lineup included Ella Mai, Sean Paul, Skepta, Wale, Tems, Skip Marley, Tiwa Savage and many more.

This year’s concert was to be the second annual Lost In Riddim festival. The first installment occurred last October in Sacramento, California. WizKid and Burna Boy were the 2021 headliners. The first festival had some controversy when news of a so-called “stampede” was reported on the first day.

Festival organizers assured ticket holders that rumors of a gunman in the audience were unfounded, which was confirmed by local law enforcement. They increased security for the second and final day.

