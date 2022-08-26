5 things to watch this weekend

"The Invitation" and "Breaking" provide great options at movie theaters, while Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu's "Mike" provide great at-home entertainment.

Loading the player...

From thriller films hitting theaters to Hulu’s highly anticipated Mike Tyson limited series, theGrio has five things to watch this weekend in movie theaters and on streaming platforms.

‘The Invitation‘

Horror fans, rejoice! Coming to theaters this weekend, the supernatural horror film starring “Game of Thrones” alum Nathalie Emmanuel takes inspiration from one of the greatest gothic tales of all time: “Dracula.”

“The Invitation” follows Evie (Emmanuel) who, after taking a DNA test, reconnects with her long-lost family. While attending her cousin’s wedding in the English countryside, she begins to unravel deep mysteries concerning her family lineage in what is described as a “nightmare of survival.” Emmanuel appears on the latest episode of theGrio’s “Acting Up” podcast this weekend, where she breaks down her new project and career thus far with host Cortney Wills.

She told Wills, “I’ve done a bit of sci-fi, done a bit of comedy and fantasy and more dramatic roles, you know? And the thriller, horror stuff I haven’t really done, and I was really excited to see this story because it was such an interesting way of retelling a story that has been told many, many times in many, many ways, and placing this very old vampire mythology and landscape and then merging it with this very modern context and very modern world and woman.”

“The Invitation” is in theaters now.

‘Breaking‘

John Boyega and the late Michael K. Williams star in this thriller hitting theaters this weekend, which serves as Williams’ final performance. Boyega plays Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley, who, upset over the handling of his disability pay, takes a bank and its workers hostage. “Breaking,” based on a true story, premiered at Sundance this year under the title “892.”

At the time, theGrio’s Cortney Wills caught up with Boyega, who opened up about working with Williams, who passed away in September of 2021. “Breaking” proved to be a reunion for the two actors, who worked together on Boyega’s first film project, “Attack the Block.” Recalling his first interaction with Williams, he said, “Michael was someone that— I remember going and buying ‘The Wire’ from Season One to Four and having to binge watch it in my small little flat in South London.”

He continued, “So for me, it was like it was a moment of, ‘Yeah, you know what, we’re colleagues. I requested you be in this movie and you pulled through, but I’m also learning.’ I’m also taking notes on this brother because this guy is generous and genuine and that’s something that I want to embody as well. So it was definitely a blessing having him on this, but most importantly, having moments with him that were real.”

“Breaking” is in movie theaters now.

‘Me Time‘

Actors (L-R) Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, and Mark Wahlberg attended the Netflix “Me Time” Premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles this week. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

If supernatural horror or thriller films aren’t for you, “Me Time” may be your best bet. A buddy comedy courtesy of Netflix, the film sees comedian and actor Kevin Hart star opposite Mark Wahlberg.

Hart plays a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some extra “me time” when his wife (played by Regina Hall) decides to take their kids with her on a little spring break vacation, giving him some relief. While enjoying his alone time, he reconnects with his former best friend (played by Wahlberg), who takes him on a wild weekend that nearly tears his life apart.

The film is available to stream now on Netflix.

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

Another selection for fantasy fans, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, is a great movie theater selection out this weekend.

The film comes from the director of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and sees Swinton as an academic who bumps into a Djinn (Idris Elba) while on a trip to Istanbul. In exchange for his freedom, the Djinn offers her three wishes. Based on the short story “The Djinn In The Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt, the film has received generally positive reviews, with Lindsey Bahr of Associated Press calling it, “a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy.”

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is in theaters now.

‘Mike‘

Outside of films, this weekend also sees some brand new content to stream on the TV front, the biggest of which is Hulu’s highly anticipated Mike Tyson limited series.

Described as an “unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson,” the project sees Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) in the titular role. The script for the project comes from Steve Rogers, who wrote the Oscar-winning film “I, Tonya,” which took a look at another controversial figure in American sports, Tonya Harding.

Hulu’s synopsis of the show reads: “Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.” Russell Hornsby also joins the series as boxing promoter Don King. Check out the trailer for the series below

The first two episodes of “Mike” are available to stream now on Hulu.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!