Hulu drops official trailer for Mike Tyson biopic

"Mike," the eight-episode limited series on the former heavyweight champion boxer, will premiere next month.

Hulu revealed more details on its forthcoming biographical series on Mike Tyson with the release of the official trailer. “Mike” is set to premiere on the streaming service Thursday, Aug. 25.

This new 2-minute-plus preview of “Mike” comes a month after Hulu dropped a 77-second teaser to announce the limited series’ release date. Now, viewers get a fuller glimpse into what’s to come in Hulu’s “unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.”

Mike Tyson attends “Celebration of Smiles” in December in Malibu, California. Hulu’s limited series on the former boxing champion debuts next month. (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

As shown in the trailer, the eight-episode series follows the life of the former heavyweight champion boxer. Tyson is seen in the clip navigating through his life — from his start as a juvenile delinquent to a young boxing prospect, a superstar athlete, then a polarizing public figure.

Hulu’s synopsis of the series states that it “explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life — from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.”

“Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson,” it continues, “the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.”

Portraying the titular character is Trevante Rhodes, best known for his roles in award-winning films “Moonlight” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Russell Hornsby, a series regular, plays infamous boxing promoter Don King. And Academy Award winner Harvey Keitel will be a special guest as Tyson’s late boxing mentor Cus D’Amato.

“Mike” was penned by “I, Tonya” screenwriter Steven Rogers, who will also serve as executive producer. Claire Brown and Karen Gist will join Rogers as co-executive producers, while Gist will also be the series showrunner.

The “I, Tonya” team of director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley will also executive produce along with Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman.

Additional executive producers include Rhodes, actress Margot Robbie, Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks and Samantha Corbin-Miller.

