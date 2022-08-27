Jennifer Hudson receives Tony award trophy to complete her prestigious EGOT win

Hudson is one of only 17 entertainers ever to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT).

Jennifer Hudson’s trophy cabinet is in rarified air.

The multihyphenate singer and actress has officially received the prestigious Tony award that she added to her expansive list of accolades in June, becoming one of only 17 entertainers ever to have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) award.

“Look what arrived yal !!!” Hudson captioned a photo she posted to Instagram. The image showed Hudson smiling and holding her Tony award with the other three trophies lined up on a grand piano beside her.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: RuPaul and Jennifer Hudson speak onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

As previously reported by theGrio, Hudson in 2007 won her first Academy Award, also known as an Oscar, for her role as Effie White in “Dreamgirls.” She earned a Daytime Emmy in 2021 for the animated short, “Baba Yaga.”

Hudson, 40, has two Grammy awards — one for her debut album and one for Best Musical Theater album stemming from her role as Shug Avery in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple.”

Hudson completed the EGOT quadfecta when “A Strange Loop,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson, won Best Musical at the Tony Awards on June 12. Hudson, alongside RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle and Billy Porter, co-produced the show.

With her Tony award, Hudson joined Whoopi Goldberg as the second Black woman to win an EGOT.

Following her win in June, Hudson posted a celebratory toast on Instagram: “As I said when I won the Oscar [for Dreamgirls], look what God can do,” she said in the video, in which she holds up a champagne flute to toast some of her friends. “Well he done did it again.”

Winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for “Dreamgirls” Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room during the 79th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Amid what has already been a highly successful year for the star “American Idol” alumnus, Hudson has more to look forward to: Fox Television Stations will air “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on her birthday, Sept. 12, as reported by PEOPLE.

“People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – 20 years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all,” Hudson said in a statement.

theGrio’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

