“It’s (gonna be) a girl!” for Bri and Vinny from ‘Married at First Sight’

The couple revealed in early August that they are expecting their first child together.

Loading the player...

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales of “Married at First Sight” fame have announced the gender of their unborn child.

“A sweet Baby Girl!!! We’re so excited and blessed,” the soon-to-be mom shared with PEOPLE.

“I will say that it’s exciting to know the gender,” said Morales.

The couple, who were paired on the hit Lifetime series “Married at First Sight,” revealed in early August that they are expecting their first child together.

“I 100% see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger,” Myles said to PEOPLE in a new interview.

“I’m beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy!” she previously told the outlet. “The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I’m scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the ‘what ifs’ due to health issues, I’m overly excited to bring new life into the world.”

The couple shared photos from their “gender reveal” party exclusively with PEOPLE. Myles told the outlet that they are excited about starting a new chapter as parents.

“I’m still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I’m thrilled to take on this new role!” Myles said. “I believe we’ll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system.”

“Ever since finding out that I will be a father, it has been a roller coaster of emotions,” said Morales, who is over the moon about being a girl-dad.

“I can see the tea parties, and Daddy’s girl vibes running through my head,” he said.

TheGrio reported previously that Myles and Morales tied the knot after meeting on season 12 of “Married At First Sight.” They celebrated their one-year anniversary in November. At the time, Myles gushed in an Instagram post: “A whole year with you @vincentjmorales and a lifetime to go! I can’t believe you put all of this together for little ole me!!! Thank you for choosing me over and over again, DAILY❤️ I Love You. 😘”

Meanwhile, Morales recognizes his good fortune and is hopeful for his wife. “I am so blessed and just pray the process goes smoothly for Briana and baby girl,” he told PEOPLE.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!