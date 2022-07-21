Bri and Vinny from ‘Married at First Sight’ are having a baby

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales tied the knot after meeting on Season 12 of the hit Lifetime series.

Loading the player...

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales, who were paired on the hit Lifetime series, “Married at First Sight,” are expecting their first child.

“I’m beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy!” Myles told People. “The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I’m scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the ‘what ifs’ due to health issues, I’m overly excited to bring new life into the world.”

Myles said she also is excited to see her husband become a father. “I just know this baby will be the highlight of his life! We’ve been waiting on this moment and it’s finally in sight!” she told People.

The couple took to their Instagram account to post a photo of Briana’s baby bump along with the caption, “The Sweetest Love 🤎 We can’t wait to meet you little one!”

Morales told People, “I’m so excited to be a dad! I can’t wait to see my child and hold him or her in my arms.”

He compared his anticipation to another moment in his life. “It’s like when I was told I would be ‘Married at First Sight.’ I had no idea who I would meet at the altar but knew that I would fall in love as soon as I set eyes on my wife. It’s the same type of happy-nervous feeling,” he explained, according to People. “It’s a lot of emotions running through me, but I can’t wait until my baby gets here and I can overwhelm my child with love.”

Myles and Morales tied the knot after meeting on Season 12 of “Married At First Sight.” They celebrated their one-year anniversary in November. At the time, Myles gushed in an Instagram post: “A whole year with you @vincentjmorales and a lifetime to go! I can’t believe you put all of this together for little ole me!!! Thank you for choosing me over and over again, DAILY❤️ I Love You. 😘”

“Although our journey has been a whirlwind of unconventional craziness, it’s been nothing short of AMAZING!” she added.

As theGrio previously reported, “Married at First Sight” participants are matched by relationship experts but the couples first meet on their wedding day. After several weeks of marriage comes “Decision Day,” when the couples must determine if they want to remain married or get divorced.

Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin joined the 15th season as a relationship expert.

“Married at First Sight” airs 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!