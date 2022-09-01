Steph Curry graduates from college in N.C. in a one-man ceremony

The NBA MVP completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology in May.

Stephen Curry returned to his alma mater, Davidson College, this week where the 34-year-old was honored with a one-man graduation ceremony after completing his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology in May.

At the time, the NBA MVP celebrated the milestone in a post on social media.

“Dream Come True!! Class of 2010 …. aka 2022, but we got it done!” the father of three wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through.”

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was honored with a one-man graduation ceremony on Aug. 31, 2022 at his alma mater, Davidson College. The school also retired his No. 30 jersey. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Thousands from Davidson’s community attended Curry’s one-man graduation ceremony on Aug. 31. Family and friends also joined him, including his father Dell Curry, who gave a brief speech.

“This is awesome, man,” Dell said at the podium. “This is good stuff here. Coach, this might be the best day ever to be a Wildcat!”

Davidson also used the occasion to retired Curry’s No. 30 jersey — the first time in the school’s history that a player’s number has been retired, according to WBTV.

“Stephen Curry got his diploma, was inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame AND had his jersey retired today. Iconic,” the Golden State Warriors’ official Instagram account captioned a video of the point guard receiving his diploma.

Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, also commemorated the occasion in a message shared on her Instagram account.

“Proud is truly an understatement. The ultimate man of his word right here! I’ve never seen someone set goals and attack them head on the way he does. He is simply unmatched because he is one of a kind. I love you @stephcurry30. YOU DID IT!” she wrote on Sept. 1.

Curry attended Davidson College from 2006 to 2009. He was a star on the Davidson basketball team and helped lead the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. In 2009, he joined the Warriors as the seventh overall pick in the NBA Draft. His solo graduation comes 13 years after he left college for the NBA.

Curry and his wife previously announced that they are establishing the Curry Family Women’s Athletics Initiative at Davidson. The scholarship program will be “aimed at helping close the inequity gap in women’s sports,” Curry said.

The scholarship is to be used to elevate Davidson’s 10 women’s programs and more than 200 female student-athletes.

“By granting access to additional resources and creating more opportunities for women, we hope to uplift, empower, and foster an unbiased society that leads to a better world,” Curry said.

