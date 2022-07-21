What looks scored on the 2022 ESPY Awards red carpet?

Athletes and celebs brought the winning combination of style, substance and sports to the red carpet for the annual ESPY awards.

If you’re into sports, you’ve likely noticed that for professional athletes, style is just another part of the game—which is why it’s always winning time on the red carpet of the annual ESPY Awards.

(L-R) Juan Toscano-Anderson, John Boyega, Draymond Green, Lil Wayne, Klay Thompson, Kameron Carter, Andre Iguodala, and Stephen Curry attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, legends, rookies, celebrity sports enthusiasts and more gathered at Hollywood;’s Dolby Theatre for the 2022 ESPYs, hosted by none other than 2022 NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry. In the fashion of any great awards show host, Curry, who also took home the Best NBA Player Award, made a few costume changes during the evening, exemplifying perhaps the best aspect of the ESPYs: Where most awards shows are a blitz of gowns and glam, the largely male-dominated world of sports means the ESPYs are inevitably a showcase for the gents.

(L-R) Juan Toscano-Anderson, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, winners of Best Team. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While we’d like to see a meaningful shift in that whole “male-dominated” thing, when it comes to stylish menswear, this year did not disappoint. Suffice to say, the fellas were clean on the ESPYs red carpet. While can recap all the winners and memorable moments of the 2022 ESPYs here, we’re here for the fashion, which you can get into in our gallery below.

(L-R) Ryan Carson Curry, Ayesha Curry, Riley Elizabeth Curry, and Stephen Curry (L-R) Ryan Carson Curry, Ayesha Curry, Riley Elizabeth Curry, and Stephen Curry attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Russell Wilson and Ciara (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Mickey Guyton Mickey Guyton attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Draymond Green and Hazel Renee (L-R) Draymond Green and Hazel Renee attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) (L-R) Johnathan Newton and Desmond Johnson (L-R) Johnathan Newton and Desmond Johnson attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) (L-R) Mark Phillips and Ben Skinner (L-R) Mark Phillips and Ben Skinner attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Madison Hammond Madison Hammond attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Bryce Young Bryce Young attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Skylar Diggins-Smith Skylar Diggins-Smith attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Joe Haden Joe Haden attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) John Boyega John Boyega attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Lisa Leslie Lisa Leslie attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Kenneth Ferguson and Allyson Felix (L-R) Kenneth Ferguson and Allyson Felix attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Sonya Curry Sonya Curry attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Lil Wayne Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Dikembe Mutombo Dikembe Mutombo attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) (L-R) Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner (L-R) Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) (L-R) Zydn Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr., Lauren Wood, and guest (L-R) Zydn Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr., Lauren Wood, and guest attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Aaron Donald and Erica Donald (L-R) Aaron Donald and Erica Donald attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Rachel Lindsay Rachel Lindsay attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (ABC via Getty Images) Evander Kane Evander Kane attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Liz Cambage Liz Cambage attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Jarred Vanderbilt Jarred Vanderbilt attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Malcolm Jenkins Malcolm Jenkins attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) P. J. Tucker P. J. Tucker attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Mookie Betts and Brianna Hammonds (L-R) Mookie Betts and Brianna Hammonds attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Terrell Owens Terrell Owens attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Layshia Clarendon Layshia Clarendon attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Mickey Guyton Mickey Guyton attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Trinity Rodman Trinity Rodman attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) (L-R) Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike (L-R) Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Morgan Mitchell Morgan Mitchell attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Jalen Ramsey Jalen Ramsey attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Metta World Peace and Maya Sandiford Artest (L-R) Metta World Peace and Maya Sandiford Artest attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Grant Williams Grant Williams attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Ayesha and Stephen Curry (L-R) Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Jay Pharoah Jay Pharoah attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) (L-R) Iman Shumpert and Ahrii Shumpert (L-R) Iman Shumpert and Ahrii Shumpert attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) (L-R) Nigel Sylvester and Adrian Sylvester (L-R) Nigel Sylvester and Adrian Sylvester attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Ernest Jones and guest Ernest Jones and guest attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Alexis Marie Alexis Marie attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Zuri Hall Zuri Hall attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Jordan Chiles Jordan Chiles attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Titus O'Neil Titus O’Neil attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) 2022 ESPYs – Arrivals Dannella Lane and Lil Rel Howery (L-R) Dannella Lane and Lil Rel Howery attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Mychal-Bella Bowman Mychal-Bella Bowman attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Salli Clavelle Salli Clavelle attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Taurean Prince Taurean Prince attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Stephen Curry Stephen Curry, winner of the Best NBA Player award, attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) 2022 ESPYs, Backstage (L-R) Juan Toscano-Anderson, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, winners of Best Team, attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images (L-R) Ryan Carson Curry, Ayesha Curry, Riley Elizabeth Curry, and Stephen Curry (L-R) Ryan Carson Curry, Ayesha Curry, Riley Elizabeth Curry, and Stephen Curry attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Maiysha Kai is theGrio’s lifestyle editor, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, great books and aesthetics, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body (Words of Change series).

