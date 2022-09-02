Allen Media Group marks start of football season with ‘The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show’ special

The three-hour preview event will include marching bands, game highlights, exclusive interviews and cameos by NFL and HBCU icons.

The smell of football season is in the air!

The Byron Allen-helmed Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio, will mark the start of football season this Saturday, Sept. 3, at 12 p.m. EST with “The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show.” In a press release, AMG said the special live event will offer only a glimpse of what’s to come this fall from Southwestern Athletic Conference and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games.

HBCU sports analyst Charlie Neal will lead the HBCU GO sportscasters — with Jon Kelly providing color commentary and sideline reporting from Ashley Holder — giving insight into this year’s HBCU football schedule and the Black College Football Hall of Fame, as well as offering authentic and thought-provoking analysis of pending games.

Jackson State wide receiver Warren Newman (No. 10) is pursued by Prairie View A&M long snapper Desmond Calloway (No. 51) during December’s Southwestern Athletic Conference championship football game in Jackson, Mississippi. AMG will gear up for football season with “The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show” on Saturday, featuring JSU head coach Deion Sanders. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Saturday’s live three-hour football season preview will include college marching bands, game highlights, exclusive interviews and appearances from NFL and HBCU alumni and icons such as pro football Hall of Famers Doug Williams and Deion Sanders, who is currently the head coach at Jackson State University; NFL legend and current executive vice president Troy Vincent; Carl Francis, the NFL Players Association’s communications and brand manager, plus representatives from the film and television industries.

“The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show” will be streamed live on the AMG platforms HBCU GO, theGrio television network, theGrio streaming app, Sports.TV, Local Now, and on TV stations throughout the nation from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

AMG called the event a “star-studded special” that gives spectators an inside look at the cultural engagement that takes place only at HBCU football games.

“The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show is another great milestone for America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Byron Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, in a statement. “We at Allen Media Group are one-thousand percent committed to building the HBCU sports conferences into great American franchises.”

