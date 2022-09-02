Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery join Disney’s ‘Dashing Through the Snow’

The upcoming film is from Will Packer Productions and stars Teyonah Parris of "Wandavision" fame.

It looks like Disney is cooking up a new holiday classic. “Dashing Through the Snow,” a new film from Will Packer Productions is currently in production.

Along with Teyonah Parris (“Wandavision,” “Mad Men,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”), Ludacris and Lil Rel Howery join the cast of the upcoming holiday comedy. Scott Rosenberg wrote the script.

The film “tells the story of a divorced social worker for the Atlanta Police Department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory,” according to Deadline. “When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.”

Ludacris speaks during the “64th Annual Grammy Awards” on April 3, 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entertainer has joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming holiday film, “Dashing Through the Snow.” (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Howery, Ludacris and Parris each celebrated the project on social media, sharing their excitement with followers. Howery wrote, “It’s an honor to play Santa Claus. Great cast and dope story. Stay tuned this one is going to be special for the whole family!!! #MovieMakingRel#DashingThroughTheSnow #Disney#WillPackerProductions.”

Sharing the Deadline article, Ludacris wrote, “Black Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Next Xmas.” Meanwhile, Parris said, “I love the magic and warm fuzzy feelings that come when watching Holiday movies!! So excited to work on this film and with some dope folk!! Thank you!!”

Oscar Nunez, Gina Brillon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi Patel, Marcus Lewis and Madison Skye Validum also star, Deadline reported.

The upcoming film is set to hit Disney+ next holiday season.

