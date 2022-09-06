Vince Staples to star in Netflix series from Kenya Barris

The rapper will star in "The Vince Staples Show," a fictional comedy series loosely based on his life.

Loading the player...

Vince Staples is coming to a small screen near you! The rapper is set to star in his own Netflix show from executive producer Kenya Barris.

“The Vince Staples Show,” set in Long Beach, California, is to be a fictional series loosely based on the life of its namesake, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

Kenya Barris, seen here at the “75th Annual Peabody Awards” ceremony in 2016 in New York City, is the executive producer of the upcoming Netflix series, “The Vince Staples Show,” which is loosely based on the life of the rapper of the same name. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy, is excited to have the rapper and artist create a new project. “It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world,” she said in the statement. “Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility — and sense of humor — will translate into a unique comedy series.”

While Staples has appeared on HBO’s “Insecure” and the film “Dope,” he has gained much of his previous experience in comedy from animation. He has appeared as a voice actor for an episode of Fox’s “American Dad” and was the lead voice in the Adult Swim animated series, “Lazor Wulf.”

Aside from acting, Staples has enjoyed a career as a critically acclaimed rapper. He has released five albums and had two gold-certified singles, 2015’s “Norf Norf” and 2017’s “Big Fish.” He’s toured with fellow rappers such as Tyler, The Creator, Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky and the late Mac Miller.

The forthcoming series is part of Barris’ former overall deal with Netflix. Joining the four-time Emmy Award-nominee as co-executive producers are Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. The three also executive produced the forthcoming Netflix animated series, “Entergalactic,” with another acclaimed rapper as the lead, Grammy Award winner Kid Cudi.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!