Colman Domingo, ‘Euphoria,’ and more win big at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

The two-day ceremony recognizing the biggest artistic and technical achievements in television this year was held over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, a two-day ceremony honoring artistic and technical achievements in television as well as guest performances, was held this weekend in Los Angeles.

TheGrio previously reported winners from Day 1 of the ceremony (including former President Barack Obama and the late Chadwick Boseman) and can report that Day 2 saw some major wins as well. Actors like Colman Domingo and shows like “Euphoria” and “Stranger Things” took home trophies.

Day 2 (Sept. 4) of the star-studded ceremony focused mostly on scripted content compared with Day 1 (Sept. 3), which put the spotlight on unscripted content. One of the biggest wins of the night went to Colman Domingo, who landed the Emmy for Outstanding guest Actor in a Drama Series in HBO’s hit series, “Euphoria,” according to Variety. Colman has appeared in the Zendaya-led series since it premiered in 2019 as Ali, the sponsor of Zendaya’s character, Rue.

Colman Domingo attends the HBO Max original comedy series “RAP SH!T” premiere on July 13, 2022, at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. The actor won an Emmy on Sept. 4 during the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony for his “Euphoria” guest appearance. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

In a powerful post to his Instagram account, Domingo opened up about his first Emmy award win, telling aspiring actors to “just keep showing up and doing the work.” He wrote in his caption, “For every one who loves me. For every working actor who may not get his shine, just keep showing up and doing the work. Your shine is coming. Keep on finding artists that you build worlds with.”

Domingo also thanked his collaborators on the series, including his fellow actors Zendaya, Storm Reid and Nika King, as well as the show’s creator, Sam Levinson. He went on to thank his loved ones, parents and others, adding, “To anyone reading…keep going. 32 years in. Feels like I am just getting started.”

Five-time winner “Euphoria” also took home awards for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series.

Other series with major wins include Netflix’s smash global hits, “Squid Game” (four) and “Stranger Things” (five), as well as HBO’s “The White Lotus” (five), according to Variety.

Obama was a first-time winner for “Our Great National Parks” on Netflix. He voiced the episode, “A World of Wonder.” Boseman won posthumously for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his work on Marvel’s “What If…?” on Disney+.

The Creative Arts Emmys is a lead-up to the primetime Emmys later this month. Kenan Thompson will host the 74th Emmy Awards, which will air live on Sept. 12 on NBC. The ceremony will also stream live on Peacock.

An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 10 on FXX. It will also be available to stream from Sept. 11 to Sept. 27 on Hulu.

