Ari Lennox releases track list, features, producers for new album, ‘age/sex/location’

Ari Lennox has unveiled the track list for her forthcoming album, “age/sex/location.” The singer-songwriter also revealed the featured guests and producers on the Dreamville/Interscope project, which drops on Sept. 9.

Lennox posted the back cover of “age/sex/location” on her Instagram page on Wednesday. Along with a photo of her in a jewel-encrusted swimsuit, the back cover showcases the titles of the 12 tracks on her sophomore effort.

The album will feature guest appearances by Chlöe, Lucky Daye and Summer Walker. The Grammy Award-nominee called the album “the transitional space before my current eat pray love journey” as she thanked her three guest artists for their collaboration.

Ari Lennox, shown here at the “2021 Soul Train Awards” taping at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, is releasing her latest album on Sept. 9. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Chloe you are the realest angel,” Lennox wrote about Bailey, who joins her on the track, “Leak It.” “A super legend ready to take over the world that’s rightfully yours. Don’t know anyone who works as hard as you other than [J.] cole and lil baby.”

Walker joins Lennox on “Queen Space,” the album’s latest single, which is featured on Lennox’s five-song EP, “Away Message,” released one week ahead of “age/sex/location.” “Queen Space” is the only song on the EP that will be included on the new album.

“Summer nobody compares to your gentle slayage,” Lennox posted. “I love you sister. You’re Phenomenal.” She also thanked Daye for his vocals on “Boy Bye,” calling him her “music industry husband.”

Lennox also revealed the producers on “age/sex/location.” They include Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Organized Noize, Theo Crocker, Michael Bearden and her Dreamville labelmate, J. Cole. The Grammy Award-winning rapper wrote, produced and provided vocals on the album’s opener, “POF.” She thanked Cole for his “sweet insightful words of encouragement.”

Elite, Lennox’s brother, is both a producer and the album’s executive producer. “You sweet angelic best friend you,” Lennox wrote of her sibling. “You make it easy to have so much fun and create the most beautiful soul music. I can’t wait to make many more albums with you.”

“age/sex/location” is the follow-up to Lennox’s 2019 full-length album debut, “Shea Butter Baby.” Its title track, featuring J. Cole, became Lennox’s first career platinum-certified single. The first single on “age/sex/location” was 2021’s “Pressure.” The Dupri-produced track has been certified gold.

