2022 Emmy Awards winners list

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards aired Monday night on NBC and Peacock

The biggest night in television is here. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the “74th Emmy Awards” airs Monday night on NBC and Peacock, honoring the best television had to offer in the 2021-2022 season.

From shows like ABC’s hit freshman series, “Abbott Elementary,” to returning shows like “Insecure” on HBO and “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” this year’s Emmy shined a particular light on all of the Black comedies television gave audiences this year. “Abbott Elementary,” from the mind of nominee Quinta Brunson, earned seven nominations, while “Insecure” gave Issa Rae one more shot at earning the Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award.

One of the biggest moments of the night belonged to Sheryl Lee Ralph, who brought the house down with her speech after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. With her win, Ralph made history as the second Black actress to ever take home the trophy in this category (the first went to Jackee Harry in 1987 for her role in “227.”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary,” poses in the pressroom on Sept. 12, 2022 during the “74th Emmy Awards” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lizzo also took home a major award for her reality competition series, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The Prime Video series followed the singer on her quest to find dancers for her tour and featured dancers of all shapes and sizes not always seen in the media.

Check out the full winner’s list below:

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession” (WINNER)

“Yellowjackets”

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (WINNER)

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (WINNER)

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (WINNER)

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Succession”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso” (WINNER)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (WINNER)

Lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (WINNER)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (WINNER)

Toheed Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding limited or anthology series

“Dopesick”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Outstanding made-for-television movie

“Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers” (WINNER)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (WINNER)

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (WINNER)

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Outstanding variety sketch series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live” (WINNER)

Outstanding variety talk series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (WINNER)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (WINNER)

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Jerrod Carmichael “Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

James Lance “Ted Lasso”

Nathan Lane “Only Murders in the Building” (WINNER)

Christopher McDonald “Hacks”

Sam Richardson “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Jane Adams “Hacks”

Harriett Sansom Harris “Hacks”

Jane Lynch “Only Murders in the Building”

Laurie Metcalf “Hacks” (WINNER)

Kaitlin Olson”Hacks”

Harriet Walter “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Lucia Aniello “There Will Be Blood,” “Hacks”

Jamie Babbit “True Crime,” “Only Murders in the Building”

Mary Lou Belli “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,” “The Ms. Pat Show”

Cherien Dabis “The Boy from 6B,” “Only Murders in the Building”

MJ Delaney “No Weddings and a Funeral,” “Ted Lasso” (WINNER)

Bill Hader “710N,” “Barry”

Hiro Murai “New Jazz,” “Atlanta”

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky “The One, The Only” “Hacks”

Jane Becker “No Weddings and a Funeral,” “Ted Lasso”

Quinta Brunson “Pilot,” “Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

Duffy Boudreau “701N,” “Barry”

Alec Berg and Bill Hader “Starting Now,” “Barry”

Steve Martin and John Hoffman, “True Crime,” “Only Murders in the Building”

Sarah Naftalis “The Casino,” “What We Do in the Shadows”

Stefani Robinson “The Wellness Center,” “What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Adrien Brody “Succession”

James Cromwell “Succession”

Colman Domingo “Euphoria” (WINNER)

Arian Moayed “Succession”

Tom Pelphrey “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgard “Succession”

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Hope Davis “Succession”

Marcia Gay Harden “The Morning Show”

Martha Kelly “Euphoria”

Sanaa Lathan “Succession”

Harriet Walter “Succession”

Lee You-mi “Squid Game” (WINNER)

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Ben Stiller “The Way We Are,” “Severance”

Jason Bateman “A Hard Way to Go,” “Ozark”

Hwang Dong-hyuk “Red Light, Green Light,” “Squid Game” (WINNER)

Mark Mylod “All the Bells Say,” “Succession”

Cathy Yan “The Disruption,” “Succession”

Lorene Scafaria “Too Much Birthday,” “Succession”

Karyn Kusama “Pilot,” “Yellowjackets”

