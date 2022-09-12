Exclusive: ‘Karma’s World’ returns to Netflix with Season 4 trailer

The popular children's series from the mind of Ludacris is back for a fourth season, continuing to entertain and educate viewers through Karma's rap skills

“Karma’s World” is back! The children’s series from Ludacris is returning for a fourth season on Netflix, and theGrio has an exclusive look at the new trailer. This season teases more adventures and, of course, music from Karma, her family and friends.

Created by Ludacris (Chris Bridges), the series is inspired by his oldest daughter, Karma. Fusing vibrant animation with catchy music, “Karma’s World” follows Karma, a young girl who is an aspiring rapper and musical artist. Karma pours herself into her songwriting throughout the series, using her artistic skills and abilities to help her problem-solve and navigate her childhood.

R&B singer-songwriter Asiahn Bryant voices the role of Karma Grant, left, in Season 4 of “Karma’s World.” (Credit NETFLIX © 2022)

Season 4 is set to premiere later this month and will continue the show’s journey following the young artist through her world. “If you love your family, sing with me! We’re not perfect, but they’re perfect to me,” she raps in the trailer.

The new original songs this year will even capture challenging topics such as racial profiling, divorce and community issues. In one episode titled “Save the Center,” Karma learns that a community center is facing permanent closure if they don’t get the funds they need, while “Family Feud,” shows Karma witnessing an argument between her parents, leading her to worry that they might get divorced.

With these topics and episode themes, “Karma’s World” continues to be a perfect “conversation driver” for parents and their children, packed with important subjects, all still mixed with the show’s irresistible music.

The series has been a hit for the streamer, earning a loyal fanbase as well as acclaim from critics and associations throughout the industry. When it premiered back in 2021, the series reached the Top 10 on Netflix in over 42 countries, and even went on to receive three NAACP Award nominations.

Along with the Season 4 announcement, the series has also launched brand-new toys and accessories inspired by the hit show. One of the biggest partnerships is their exclusive toy line with Mattel, which includes dolls, doll accessories, styling heads, and more, all from the world of Karma.

Season 4 of “Karma’s World” premieres Sept. 22 on Netflix.

