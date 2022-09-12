Meghan Markle pauses her ‘Archetypes’ podcast after queen’s death

Meghan Markle is pausing this week’s episode of her “Archetypes” podcast as the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As PEOPLE reported, the Duchess of Sussex will take a break from hosting her popular Spotify podcast the week of Sept. 12. The streaming platform posted an announcement on the podcast’s “About” section that reads: “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.”

The first episode of “Archetypes” debuted last month and it unseated “The Joe Rogan Experience” as the most-listened-to podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sits with Queen Elizabeth II on June 14, 2018 during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Markle is currently in the U.K. with her husband Prince Harry as they mourn the loss of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Markle has had thought-provoking conversations with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling thus far. Her upcoming guests reportedly include Issa Rae, Ziwe, Constance Wu, Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho, according to ET Online.

Markle is currently in the U.K with her husband Prince Harry as they mourn the loss of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

TheGrio previously reported, citing The Associated Press, that Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen died at Balmoral Castle where members of the royal family rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex joined Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle on Saturday where they greeted the crowd, spoke with mourners, and walked through the tributes that lay outside the castle, PEOPLE reported on Sept 10. Floral tributes for the Queen also appear at the entrance of Buckingham Palace, the UK Metro reports.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate outside Windsor Castle amid the group’s alleged ongoing fallout, according to a separate PEOPLE report on Sept. 10. A royal source told the publication that Prince William thought the move would be “an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

“It’s such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you’d hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process,” a palace insider said.

Prince Harry paid tribute to his grandmother in a statement shared on the website of his and Markle’s Archewell Foundation.

“Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy,” The Duke of Sussex said. “Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’ “

King Charles III noted in his inaugural address that, “This is a time of change for my family.”

According to PEOPLE, the new sovereign added, “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

