Byron Allen’s HBCU Go announces partnership with Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

HBCU GO is the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Loading the player...

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG), which owns theGrio, has announced in a joint statement a partnership between AMG’s free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO, and Detroit’s Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design (PLC).

Under the new partnership, the streaming platform will launch the college’s FAST channel — the first of its kind among the HBCU GO colleges in this space — allowing students at HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) to produce and showcase content in an effort to raise funds for their respective schools.

“This new partnership with Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design gives us the opportunity to shine a light on aspiring Black designers, as well as on the college’s innovative programs and events designed to create equitable access to opportunity,” Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AMG, said in the joint statement. “We are deeply committed to showcasing all aspects of HBCU life — from education, culture, and sporting events to the unique offerings only HBCUs can provide.”

Byron Allen’s company, Allen Media Group (AMG), has formed a partnership between HBCU GO and Detroit’s Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. (AMG)

The first event between HBCU GO and the college — which had a relaunch last year and provides free tuition and housing — will be the Black Footwear Forum on Sept 15-19 on the PLC campus.

“HBCU GO represents a unique American experience that has recently gained a new appreciation. As we at Pensole Lewis College (PLC) host the Black Footwear Forum, it’s truly great that the network will cover this important gathering which celebrates many Black Americans who give it their all in the spirit of improvement in the footwear industry,” Sean Williams, engagement manager of Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, said in the joint statement.

HBCU GO is the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 HBCUs.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also,please download theGrio mobile apps today!