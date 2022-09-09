HBCU GO secures major advertisers for 2022-23 sports season

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG), which owns theGrio, has secured several major advertising sponsors for the launch of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) sports for HBCU GO and theGrio Television Network’s 2022-23 sports programming season, according to a news release this week.

The announcement follows recent news that AMG and the free streaming digital platform, HBCU GO, inked a deal for nationwide clearance for the 2022–23 sports season as part of a new carriage agreement with CBS owned–and–operated duopoly stations, theGrio reported last month.

The news release that theGrio obtained states that advertisers include Procter & Gamble, Honda, AT&T, Stellantis, Walmart, Toyota, Bank of America, Verizon, Lexus, Meta, Allstate, Boost Mobile, Lowes, Kia, SC Johnson, UnitedHealthcare, Safelite, Macy’s, Taco Bell, T.J. Maxx, Dairy Queen, Capital One, Geico, Pizza Hut, Mastercard, Target and many more.

HBCU GO marked the start of fall sports on Sept. 3, 2022 with a pre-season show. On Friday, it announced several new sponsors. (Adobe Stock)

HBCU GO is the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 HBCUs. The carriage arrangement gives 70% of African American households and 60% of U.S. television households access to HBCU GO, theGrio reported on Aug. 26. Cities that make up the key markets include New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Tampa, Detroit, Miami and Pittsburgh.

In announcing the carriage deal, Allen — founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group — said in a joint statement with CBS that AMG is “thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO’s high-quality sports programming. We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America’s HBCUs.”

An earlier report on theGrio announcing the CBS deal also noted that HBCU GO has inked distribution deals through group-owned stations, including Allen Media Broadcasting, Nexstar, Cox, Gray, Scripps, Tegna, Sinclair, Hearst and Tougaloo College.

HBCU GO kicked off the fall sports season on Saturday with a pre-season show that featured NFL veterans, Black College Hall of Famers and HBCU alums. As theGrio reported on Sept. 2, the event aimed to give spectators an inside look at the cultural engagement that takes place only at HBCU football games.

“The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show is another great milestone for America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Allen said in a statement. “We at Allen Media Group are one-thousand percent committed to building the HBCU sports conferences into great American franchises.”

HBCU GO’s distribution deal with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAC) gives the platform access to NCAA Division 2 HBCU conference sporting events via cable, linear, broadcast, streaming video on demand and pay-per-view.

