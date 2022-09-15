Usher to release 25th anniversary edition of ‘My Way’

Scheduled for a Sept. 16 release, the deluxe edition package will include a mini-documentary and reimagined recordings of the original album’s biggest hits.



Usher’s “My Way” album is getting a deluxe edition release for its 25th anniversary. LaFace Records and Sony Music Entertainment’s Legacy Recording announced that it will be released digitally on Friday with reimagined versions of select songs, a mini-documentary and more.

“My Way 25th Anniversary Edition” will drop on September 16, 2022, 25 years to the day — September 16, 1997— of the release of Usher’s sophomore album.

“My Way” was Usher’s breakthrough work. The album, certified platinum seven times, includes three Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 singles in “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Nice & Slow,” and the title track, “My Way.”

Usher to release 25th anniversary deluxe edition of “My Way.” (Photo by Bellamy Brewster for Sony Music Entertainment)

The deluxe edition comprises the original 10-track album, an updated reshoot of the original cover, a lyric and photo booklet, a mini-documentary, drummer/producer Ryan James Carr reimagined versions of three hits singles, as well as instrumental versions of Carr’s reimagined songs.

The reimagined tracks, on which Carr and Usher collaborated last summer, inspired the Grammy Award winner’s performance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk.” It was a viral event, garnering more than 11 million views to date.

The mini-documentary, “Usher: 25 Years My Way” — about the making of “My Way” — will be released exclusively to Usher’s YouTube channel. Directed by Dolapo Sangokoya, it will feature exclusive interviews with Usher, Carr and producer Jermaine Dupri. It will also include footage of the making of Carr’s reimagined tracks and “never-before seen archival footage of Usher from the album’s era,” according to the announcement.

“My Way 25th Anniversary Edition” is currently available for preorder. The vinyl edition, on 2LP 180g Silver Cloudy Vinyl, will be available in early 2023 through Vinyl Me Please.

