Usher adds 25 more dates to Las Vegas residency

The eight-time Grammy winner started "Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency," on July 15 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Usher is extending his Las Vegas residency into 2023. The superstar singer/performer has added more dates to his show, “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency,” at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The announcement comes one month after Usher started his residency on July 15, according to Billboard. He will be tacking on 25 additional dates at Dolby Live for next year, running from March 3 to July 15.

For the initial run of the residency, Usher was scheduled to perform through Oct. 29. Since the July opening, each of his shows have sold out, and the forthcoming 25 gigs remaining in 2022 are expected to sell out as well.

Limited tickets are still available on the following dates:

Aug. 26, 27, 31

Sept. 3, 4, 9, 10

Oct. 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Multiple Grammy-winning performer Usher is extending his residency at Dolby Live in Las Vegas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency,” presented by Live Nation, features the eight-time Grammy Award winner performing before a 5,200 capacity crowd on a custom-built stage, running through his signature hits, including “My Boo,” “Yeah!,” “OMG,” “Burn” and “U Don’t Have to Call.” For the 2023 dates, Usher, Live Nation and MGM Resorts plan to donate $1 for each ticket sold to Usher’s charity program, New Look Inc.

The residency follows a successful run that started last year. “Usher The Vegas Residency” kicked off July 16, 2021 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The new residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM comes on the heels of a successful residency from Silk Sonic. The Grammy-winning super group of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak held court at Dolby Live starting Feb. 25 and wrapped up Aug 19.

Tickets for Usher’s 2023 residency shows go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST, with pre-sales available starting Wednesday. “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency” coincides with this year’s 25th anniversary of Usher’s 1997 sophomore album, “My Way.” It featured the top 10 singles “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Nice and Slow” and the title track.

The 2023 dates for “Usher: My Way – the Vegas Residency are as follows:”

March 2023: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

June 2023: 28

July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

