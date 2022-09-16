Robert Glasper’s annual month-long Blue Note Jazz Club residency to include special guests Lalah Hathaway, Terrace Martin, and more

Glasper will play 26 nights and 52 sets during his fourth month-long residency at the iconic New York City jazz club, beginning Oct. 4.



Robert Glasper’s annual month-long residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club begins next month. Lalah Hathaway and Terrace Martin are the announced special guests accompanying the acclaimed pianist.

Glasper’s residency begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and ends on Sunday, Nov. 6, totaling 26 nights and 52 sets.

The four-time Grammy Award-winner will kick it off with a tribute to Herbie Hancock from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6. After that, Martin, a four-time Grammy Award-nominated producer and multi-instrumentalist, joins Glasper from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15 for their “Dinner Party” side project. Singer Alex Isley and other special guests will also join the duo on the first two nights.

Robert Glasper performs onstage at the afterparty for Netflix’s “Quincy” special screening at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

Hathaway will sit in with Glasper for a four-night run from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28. The five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist is a frequent collaborator with Glasper, appearing on all three of his “Black Radio” albums with inventive covers of jams by Sade, Stevie Wonder and Tears For Fears, respectively.

From Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, Glasper will lead a band with drummer Chris Dave, bassist Pino Palladino, guitarist Isaiah Sharkey and DJ Jahi Sundance. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Glasper will perform with Igmar Thomas and the Revive Big Band as part of a special tribute to Meghan Stabile, decorated concert promoter and friend to Glasper, who passed away in June.

Yasiin Bey — previously known as Mos Def — will accompany Glasper on the final four nights of the residency. The two will bookend two nights at the Blue Note on Nov. 4 and 5, with dates at New York’s Sony Hall on Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 that feature special guest singer Bilal.

Glasper started doing his month-long residency at the Blue Note in October 2018. It has since become a yearly tradition, always including an eclectic array of special unannounced guests sharing the jazz club’s stage with the pianist-producer-songwriter. Glasper describes the residency, dubbed “Robtober,” as his “playground,” a time when he gets to work with his favorite musicians and vocalists.

“The Blue Residency is the thing that everybody looks forward to every year. It’s like, ‘When is October coming?’” Glasper said in an Instagram post just weeks ago. “It’s kind of like my life gets squished into a month and a half, with every artist that I know, every artist I want to work with.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Blue Note Jazz Club’s website. Additional guest performers will be announced.

