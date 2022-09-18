#OnTrend: Notes on NYFW and the countdown to the CFDA Awards

With a history-making Fashion Week in the books and the CFDA Awards on deck, what trends are Black designers forecasting for 2023?

Summer 2022 may just be winding down, but last week, all eyes were on New York Fashion Week, where the American collections were talking the catwalks with a few major trends emerging for spring and summer 2023. As theGrio previously reported, it was also a landmark week for Black designers, with the highest number in the history of NYFW showing in a single season—and if you missed the collections in real-time, we’ve assembled many of them for you to review below.

Models walk the runway during VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue)

To cap off its history-making week, Fashion Week producers the Council of Fashion Designers of America made an initial announcement of this year’s nominees and awardees for the “Oscars of fashion,” the annual CFDA Fashion Awards. Again, Black talents will have a major presence; nominees for American Womenswear Designer of the Year include last year’s winner, Christopher John Rogers, as well as self-taught phenom LaQuan Smith, while Jerry Lorenzo could earn Menswear Designer of the Year for his label, Fear of God. Aurora James (Brother Vellies), Brandon Blackwood, and two-time category winner Telfar Clemens (Telfar) are all up for American Accessory Designer of the Year, and Lauren Harwell Godfrey is nominated in the star-making Emerging Designer of the Year for her eponymous fine jewelry line, Harwell Godfrey.

This year’s CFDA honorees are also exemplars of Black excellence and creativity; Virgil Abloh will be posthumously honored with the Board of Trustee’s Award “to honor the late designer’s contribution to global fashion.” The coveted Fashion Icon title will this year go to none other than the eternally stylish Lenny Kravitz. Legendary stylist Patti Wilson has earned the CFDA’s Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard, while an inaugural Stylist Award will be given to “image architect” Law Roach. United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed will be on hand to accept the Environmental Sustainability Award on behalf of the U.N., and in honor of the CFDA’s 60th year, veteran designer and longtime member Jeffrey Banks will receive a one-time Special Anniversary Award.

The CFDA Awards will be the major fashion event of the fall, taking place on Monday, November 7 in New York City, and we’ll be announcing the evening’s winners right here. But in the meantime, what will Black designers forecasting we’ll be wearing in the spring and summer of 2023? As you’ll see in our carousels below, several strong trends emerged, including elevated streetwear, sharp suiting, and a pendulum swing between ladylike dressing and skin-baring sensuality. If the color palettes on the SS ’23 runways are any indication, “Barbiecore” will continue, so don’t pack up those pinks just yet. For the more conservative black and white will be making a strong showing in both color-blocking and prints, and ’80s favorite mint is making a comeback, with soft greens showing up in several collections. See for yourself below.

A. Potts

Easy, breezy, and earthy might be three words to describe the all-gender designs showcased by A. Potts last week, though “modern, artistic, joyful, and useful” is how the label describes its clothing. However you describe them, we can all agree they’re very wearable.

A. Potts – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Model displays A. Potts designs during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Location05 on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Aliette

Following up a stunning resort collection in mid-August, celebrity stylist and designer Jason Rembert returned to NYFW with an array of vibrant, red-carpet-ready looks for spring.

Aliette – Runway – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: A model walks the runway for the Aliette fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Dur Doux

Mother-daughter design duo Dur Doux clearly had a tropical getaway in mind with their NYFW presentation, which was ripe with vacation-ready separates in nature-inspired hues.

Dur Doux – Runway – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: A model walks the runway at the Dur Doux fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Emerge!

Chicago-based PR maven and event producer Dionne Williams brought her savvy back to New York for Fashion Week with the 11th annual Emerge! Fashion Runway Show and Fashion Innovator Awards.

“As the name implies, the ‘EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show and Fashion Innovator Awards are ascending, and we’re setting our bar for the future high,” said Williams in a statement. “These two important properties are rare platforms of expression for Black designers, created ahead of their time, but blossoming right on time.”

This season’s designers included Scalo, Malcolm Staples, Makarassi Couture, IVAN & ERIN, Justin Haynes and Stevie Edwards, while pioneering stylist Misa Hylton was presented the 2022 Fashion Innovator 2022 by actress-author Bevy Smith.

Frederick Anderson

Designer Frederick Anderson presented a series of seriously elegant silhouettes for SS ’23, including elevated takes on denim and knitwear.

Frederick Anderson – Runway – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: A model walks the runway for Frederick Anderson during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Moonlight Studio on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Kenneth Nicholson

Kenneth Nicholson served equal parts punk and prep in his SS ’23 collection, putting an edgier perspective on spring dressing.

Kenneth Nicholson – Runway – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: A model walks the runway for the Kenneth Nicholson fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Trinity Building on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Kevan Hall

Veteran designer Kevan Hall reminded us why he’s a longtime favorite with ladies who lunch, sending a series of ladylike looks in florals and tweeds down the runway for spring.

Kevan Hall – Runway – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: A model walks the runway at the Kevan Hall show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith has long made a name for himself with uber-sexy designs, and the 2022CFDA Award nominee did not disappoint this season, with a collection meant to showcase skin.

LaQuan Smith – Runway – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Elsa Hosk walks the runway at the LaQuan Smith fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Marrisa Wilson

Marrisa Wilson has an exuberant outlook on spring and summer dressing, with a collection inspired by her Guyanese heritage, paired with braided and beaded hairstyles meant to evoke water droplets.

Marrisa Wilson – Presentation – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: A model walks the runway at the Marrisa Wilson show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Public Hotel on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) No Sesso

No Sesso’s genderless looks were strong and sexy this season, with strategic cutouts as a motif of the SS ’23 collection.

No Sesso – Runway – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway at the No Sesso show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Shed on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Puma

Under the innovative eye of acclaimed stylist, costume designer and Women’s Hoops Creative Director June Ambrose, Puma returned to NYFW this season with a stylish statement: streetwear is here to stay.

Puma – Runway – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: A model walks the runway for the Puma fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Sergio Hudson

As Hudson explained to Associated Press, his spring-summer 2023 collection was inspired by The Purple One, as in Prince. While purple featured strongly in his NYFW presentation, it was Hudson’s powerful silhouettes that stood out, reminding us why he’s a favorite of Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, and Issa Rae, who took one of his black-and-white gowns straight from the runway to the 2022 Emmys.

Sergio Hudson – Runway – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway during Sergio Hudson fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Studio 189

Studio 189, the sustainable and ethically sourced fashion line co-founded by Abrima Erwiah and Rosario Dawson, gave a joyful showing at NYFW with a colorful collection full of pattern and movement—literally.