New York Fashion Week is back — and Blacker than ever

With a star-studded kickoff and more than 28 Black designers showing this New York Fashion Week, Black talent is the centerpiece of the season.

Fashion lovers, assemble! We are just one day away from the start of another New York Fashion Week (NYFW), which kicks off on Friday with wall-to-wall style through Sept. 14.

It’s New York Fashion Week, the Spring-Summer 2023 edition. Janet Jackson, left, models on the HFR runway and Issa Rae at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th Annual Fashion Show and Style Awards on Sept. 6, 2022 in New York City. (Photos: Getty Images)

Aside from showing what will be trending for Spring-Summer 2023, NYFW will feature the collections of more than 28 Black designers this season, a record-breaking number in the 60 years since the founding of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) — the organization that produces the NYFW calendar in partnership with global management company, IMG.

In addition to the CFDA’s official calendar (PDF), an expanded NYFW schedule includes highly anticipated presentations by fashion cult-favorite, Telfar, and the Black in Fashion Discovery Showrooms, a daily showcase of independent Black designers on display from Saturday through Sept. 14.

While the official action starts on Friday, the week’s unofficial kickoff was Tuesday night with the star-studded Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) Fashion Show and Style Awards in New York City. Celebrating its 15th year, the fashion advocacy group and agency that Brandice Daniel founded showed off the respect it has rightly earned in the industry, not only in partnering with LVMH for this year’s celebration, but drawing in-person appearances from honorees Janet Jackson (HFR’s Icon of the Year) and Issa Rae (inaugural winner of the Virgil Abloh Award).

Dapper Dan, Sherri Shepherd, supermodel Veronica Webb, Bevy Smith, celebrity stylists Misa Hylton and Ty Hunter, designer April Walker (Walkerwear) and many others were in attendance. Also joining them were HFR’s other honorees for the evening, veteran fashion journalist Robin Givhan, stylist Ade Samuel and womenswear designer Sergio Hudson. The latter will present his next collection on Saturday. And to illustrate who’s up next in the succession of talents HFR has mentored to success, designers Nicole Benefield, Johnathon Hayden (Deux Ex Machina) and Clarence Ruth of Cotte D’Armes presented their collections during the event’s runway show.

With such a splashy pregame, what can we expect from NYFW this season? Well for one, the return of nearly 75-year-old athleticwear label, Puma, to the catwalk with a hybrid live and digital presentation titled “Futrograde.” Visionary stylist, costume designer and Creative Director of Women’s Basketball June Ambrose will be at the presentation’s helm as curator.

“My life and work has been rooted in street culture and developing the relationship between urban sensibilities and industries,” Ambrose told Women’s Wear Daily. “When I entered the business nearly three decades ago, my mission was to influence generations of people who dream about being seen. This perspective is what I bring to Puma and it reflects my mindset as I curate the [“Futrograde” show. I’m excited about the audience’s perception of how we are tapping into nostalgia and reimagining it for the future.”

As indicated by the schedule we’ve compiled for you below, a bevy of Black talent is in store — and in style — this season. So watch this space, because we’ll be watching the runways this NYFW!

Friday, September 9

10:30 AM – 12 PM: A.Potts

11 AM: Tiffany Brown Designs

4:30 & 6 PM: Todd Patrick

4:30 PM – 6 PM: SO.TY

5 PM: No Sesso (CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist)

7 PM: Fe Noel (CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist)

8 PM: Tia Adeola

Saturday, September 10

10 AM – 6 PM: Black in Fashion Discovery Showrooms – Ajovang, Harbison, Izayla, Madame Adassa, Muehleder, Ndigo, Sammy B

11 AM: anOnlyChild

3 PM: Victor Glemaud

5 PM: Khiry*

7 PM: Sergio Hudson

Sunday, September 11

10 AM – 6 PM: Black in Fashion Discovery Showrooms – Ajovang, Harbison, Izayla, Madame Adassa, Muehleder, Ndigo, Sammy B

11 AM: Studio 189*

11 AM – 5 PM: Ashya

4 PM: Marrisa Wilson*

5 PM: Who Decides War

5:30 – 7:30 PM: Telfar

Monday, September 12

10 AM – 5 PM: Black Boy Knits (CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist)

10 AM – 6 PM: Black in Fashion Discovery Showrooms – Ajovang, Harbison, Izayla, Jessica Rich, Kwame Adusei, Madame Adassa, Vavvoune

5 PM: Frederick Anderson*

7 PM: Sammy B

8 PM: Dur Doux

9 PM: Laquan Smith

Tuesday, September 13

All Day: Junny

10 AM – 6 PM: Black in Fashion Discovery Showrooms – Ajovang, Harbison, Izayla, Jessica Rich, Kwame Adusei, Madame Adassa, Vavvoune

5 & 7 PM: Sukeina (CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist)

6 PM: Kevan Hall

9 PM: Puma Futrograde, curated by June Ambrose

Wednesday, September 14

All Day: Bed on Water

10 AM – 6 PM: Black in Fashion Discovery Showrooms – Ajovang, Harbison, Izayla, Jessica Rich, Kwame Adusei, Madame Adassa, Vavvoune

12 PM: Kenneth.Nicholson

12 PM: Kimberly Goldson

1 PM: Aliette

4 PM: Theophilio*

(*live streaming on NYFW.com)

