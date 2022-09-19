Regé-Jean Page will star in Amazon’s ‘Butch and Sundance’ series

The U.K. actor will star alongside Glen Powell in a reimagining of the classic 1969 film, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."

Loading the player...

Regé-Jean Page has landed a new starring role on a streaming series. He will join actor Glen Powell in a new “Butch and Sundance” adaptation for Amazon. The two actors worked together on the Netflix film, “The Gray Man.”

The series is adapted from the classic 1969 Oscar-winning western film, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Page will play the role of Butch Cassidy, while Powell will portray The Sundance Kid. The late Paul Newman played Butch Cassidy in the original film and Robert Redford played The Sundance Kid.

Details about the series are scant, but sources say the setting will be an alternate America, similar to Amazon’s, “Man in the High Castle.”

Regé-Jean Page, attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022, will star as Butch Cassidy in an upcoming Amazon series based on the classic film, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The untitled series is the latest collaboration between Page and Powell, who in addition to acting will get an executive producer credit. Also listed as an executive producer is AGBO, Joe and Anthony Russo’s independent studio. The Russo brothers also came up with the idea for an adaptation of “Butch and Sundance” before bringing on Page, Powell and others.

The Russo Brothers are best known as filmmakers of blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “The Avengers: Infinity War” and “The Avengers: Endgame.”

The “Butch and Sundance” series marks Page’s return to a scripted show after his star-making role in Season 1of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!