5 moments we loved at the 2022 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Host Kenan Thompson speaks onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 2022 Emmy Awards was a night that celebrated the best television has to offer and there were plenty of big moments to keep us entertained.

Throughout the evening, shows like “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus” won big, while the ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson was full of humorous and touching moments from “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph to superstar, Lizzo.

Quinta Brunson winning her first Emmy, Thompson’s surprise reunion with former Nickelodeon partner Kel Mitchell, and John Legend singing his new song “Pieces” during the In Memoriam segment were just a few of the things we loved to see.

Here are five of our favorite moments from television’s biggest night:

Kenan Thompson Honors TV Theme Songs

When it was announced that “Saturday Night Live” alum Kenan Thompson would be this year’s host, many fans hoped he would include some of his signature comedy moves. The show started with the Emmy-Award winning actor giving props to television’s theme music with an elaborate production number.

Thompson worked through choreography flanked with dancers who moved to remixes of popular theme songs from shows like “Friends,” “Law and Order,” “Stranger Things,” and “Game of Thrones,” resulting in a thoroughly entertaining start to the night.

Sheryl Lee Ralph celebrates first Emmy win with a song.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph has had a long career on television, in movies, and on the stage but this is the first times she snagged an Emmy nomination. When she hit the stage to accept her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on “Abbott Elementary” she celebrated with a song and brought the crowd to their feet.

Ralph sang an soul-stirring excerpt from Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species” in a moving moment after looking genuinely stunned when her name was called as the winner. “I am an endangered species but I sing no victim’s song. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs,” Ralph sang as she earned a standing ovation.

Lizzo gives props to fellow “Big Grrrls”.

Lizzo accepts the Competition Award for “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images)

Lizzo can add Emmy Award winner to her long list of accomplishments, taking her halfway to an EGOT after her epic win on Monday night. The “About Damn Time” singer won Outstanding Competition Program for her Prime Video series, “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls” proving there’s nothing she can’t do. The superstar seemed to be overcome with emotion as she took to the stage, and took time to honor the girls in the series, competing to earn spots as her background dancers.

“One year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever,” she said. “They’re Emmy Award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big girls!”

Jerrod Carmichael gets all the glory.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jerrod Carmichael accepts Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jerrod Carmichael made headlines for coming out as gay in his stand-up special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” back in April and it looks like the comedian made quite an impact. It was that concert film a critically acclaimed display of his comedic ability, but a stout showcase of bravery as he revealed how coming out changed his relationships with his family.

On Monday night, the comedian who donned a white fur coat and a bare chest to the award show took home the trophy for Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special.

“I wanted to win. I’m happy I won,” he said with a smile while accepting his award. “I made something that was of great personal consequence to me. This definitely contributes to the meaning of it.”

He ended his speech by announcing his departure from the ceremony. “Good night, everybody. I’m gonna go home. I’m not a sore winner but I’m going go home because I can’t top this right now.”

Zendaya makes history with “Euphoria” win.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Zendaya accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for “Euphoria” on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. — (Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images)

The “Euphoria” star who won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her starring role of Rue in the HBO juggernaut made history as the first Black woman to win in the coveted category twice. The first time was back in 2020 when she became the youngest actress to win in the category after its debut season. Now, at 26 years old, she’s also the youngest actress to win two Emmys. As if that’s not enough, she’s also the youngest person to ever to receive an Emmy nomination for producing.

“My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me,” she said from the podium. “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.”

