Dallas Dupree Young says ‘Cobra Kai’ has ‘opened so many doors for me’

The hit Netflix series recently dropped its fifth season, which premiered to a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dallas Dupree Young is just getting started. Fresh off the season premiere of “Cobra Kai,” the actor is taking it all in: the show’s success, his other upcoming projects and more.

TheGrio caught up with Young as the new season dropped and he reflected on his career so far, while also hinting at where he hopes to go in the future.

“Cobra Kai,” a martial arts television series and sequel to “The Karate Kid” franchise, is currently in its fifth season on Netflix. The show has received massive ratings and also critical acclaim. In fact, the latest batch of episodes received a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dallas Dupree Young attends Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” Season 5 Premiere Event on Sept. 7, 2022 at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Young joined the series as Kenny in Season 4 and instantly became a fan-favorite, winning over the hearts of audiences with his portrayal of a bullied student who eventually finds karate.

For Young, joining the series was a bit of a dream come true. “I was a huge fan of ‘Cobra Kai,’ especially when I heard I was going to audition for the show,” Young explained. “When I got the opportunity to actually film the project, just having the opportunity to work with some of the best actors that I personally work with and witness … now seeing the fan reception of Season 4 and Season 4 is so exciting to me. I’m still a huge fan of the show even though I’m on it.”

Working with established actors from the original “The Karate Kid” trilogy makes this opportunity even more special for Young. “In a way it does feel like acting school, but it has to be the most exciting acting school that I’ve been to personally,” he said. “I get the chance to learn from people like Thomas Ian Griffith, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka and they teach me so many things about the art of acting. Just to have that guidance from them has been so special to me.”

Through joining a show as popular as “Cobra Kai,” Young has also had other opportunities like “1-800 Hot Night,” a coming-of-age dramatic film he’s set to star in. “That’s the blessing of this show, I mean this show has opened so many doors for me.”

As for Kenny’s future on “Cobra Kai,” Young hopes they explore his personal life more. “I would love to see them go a little bit deeper into the whole storyline of where my parents are, figuring out what my brother is doing at the moment … I’m gonna trust the creative team, I can’t wait to see what it’s gonna do.”

“Cobra Kai” is currently streaming on Netflix.

