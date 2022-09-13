Must-see titles to stream this fall

Netflix is gearing up for the release of "The School for Good and Evil," while Yvonne Orji's second HBO comedy special is on the way.

Fall is here and plenty of new TV series, comedy specials and more are coming along with it to keep us entertained. From a high fantasy adventure film to an animation series from the minds of Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi, theGrio has a preview of things we can’t wait to sink our teeth into in the coming weeks.

The School for Good and Evil

Kerry Washington stars in “The School for Good and Evil.” (Netflix)

Get ready for the perfect flick for the entire family later this month, courtesy of Netflix. Starring Kerry Washington, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Sofia Wylie and others, “The School for Good and Evil” is a fantasy adventure film that takes audiences into the magical world where fairy tales are “born.”

The story follows Agatha (Wylie) and her best friend Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) as they begin their training at the School for Good and Evil.

“Where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin,” the “Good” side of the school is run by Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington), while the “Bad” side is run by Charlize Theron’s Lady Lesso. Netflix dropped an extended trailer this week for the musical series, which hits the streamer on Oct.19. Check out the clip below:

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me

“Insecure” may be over, but Yvonne Orji is just getting started. The actress and comedian is gearing up to release her second HBO comedy special, “Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me.” She states in the trailer, “This is my second HBO special! We out here, baby!” With jokes surrounding “finishing TV” during the pandemic, dating standards in 2022 and more. By the looks of the clip, the special will be just as relatable (and hilarious) as her first.

In 2020, Orji opened up to theGrio’s Cortney Wills about her first special, which featured interview segments with her parents in her Nigerian hometown. “It was so important because I feel like to truly understand my comedic point of view, you got to see where it all started,” she said at the time. “You got to see my parents being who they are and providing endless opportunities for humor.”

“Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me” drops Oct. 1 on HBO Max.

Entergalactic

Animation fans are in for a treat with “Entergalactic” on Netflix. From Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris, the animated series follows Jabari (Cudi), a young artist in New York City. Described as an “explosion of art, music and fashion,” the series also stars Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Jaden Smith and others. I follows Jabari as he balances success as an artist and love in the city.

Check out the trailer for the series below, which drops on Sept. 30 on the streamer.

The Redeem Team

Perfect for sports fans, “The Redeem Team” is also coming to Netflix, a documentary about the 2008 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team. The historic team — led by Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James — is in the spotlight in this doc, which chronicles their quest for Olympic gold after the U.S. team’s shocking loss four years before.

Anthony, James and Wade, as well as Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski appear in the doc, while the late Bryant appears in archival interview footage. “We had a lot of things that we needed to show the world, and it wasn’t just basketball,” Wade says in the documentary’s trailer. “The Redeem Team” premieres on Oct. 7 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

