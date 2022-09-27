Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris star in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ trailer

The upcoming Netflix film is described as a "pulpy mystery caper."

Netflix just dropped a teaser for one of its biggest films of the year. Starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, “They Cloned Tyrone” has released its first trailer, introducing audiences to what is described as a “pulpy mystery caper.”

Juel Taylor (“Creed 2” writer) directed the upcoming film and Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier are the co-writers.

While specific details about the film have been kept pretty much under wraps, its Netflix official logline reads: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy mystery caper.”

(L-R) Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles and John Boyegea as Fontaine in “They Cloned Tyrone.” (Cr. Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

The trailer, set to The Gap Band’s “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” wastes no time diving right into the action with the three leads. Armed, the trio breaks into what seems to be a laboratory conducting suspicious experiments, leading Slick (Foxx) to ask Yo-Yo (Parris), “What kind of s**t is this?”

Fontaine (Boyega) questions a lab worker, who tells him he’s “just trying to collect an hour paycheck,” and that more like him are “everywhere.” What follows are glimpses of certain occurences, leading the trio deeper and deeper into the main mystery. As the three try to uncover what is really going, they discover they are being watched, recorded and analyzed for some mysterious reason.

Foxx took to Instagram to announce his excitement about the trailer, which Netflix dropped over the weekend during its TUDUM global fan event. He wrote, “Buckle up!!! Brand new joint!!! @netflix THEY CLONED TYRONE!!! Cannot wait for you guys to feel this one it’s going to flip your mind inside out!!!! @johnboyega @teyonahparris bringin the 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Juel Taylor 🎥💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 coming soon!!!”

An official release date for “They Cloned Tyrone” has yet to be announced.

