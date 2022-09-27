Jesse Collins to executive produce and serve as showrunner for 2023 Golden Globes

The popular awards show honoring work in television and film returns to NBC next year after major backlash regarding the lack of diversity in its voting body.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, along with dick clark productions and NBC announced Tuesday that Jesse Collins will serve as the executive producer and showrunner for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. This will mark the first live broadcast of the ceremony on NBC. Last year, the award show and Hollywood Foreign Press Association received major backlash over a lack of diversity.

The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with Collins, an Emmy-winning producer and industry veteran, at the helm. Dionne Harmon, of Jesse Collins Entertainment, also joins the show as an executive producer. The show will air live on the network as well as the streaming service, Peacock.

“We are thrilled to have Jesse produce the historic 80th Golden Globes,” Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA said in a statement furnished to theGrio. “His record of success puts him among the premier producers of live television events and we are looking forward to his ideas for capturing the excitement of the ‘Party of the Year’ in Beverly Hills.”

Producer Jesse Collins will serve as the executive producer and showrunner for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo Courtesy of The Collins Jackson Agency)

“We have a wonderful working relationship with Jesse and Dionne, who are tremendous creatives and producers and we look forward to partnering with them on this year’s Golden Globes as we officially kick off awards season in 2023,” a statement from dick clark productions President Adam Stotsky reads.

Jesse Collins Entertainment has been behind some of the most memorable moments in live television, including shows like “The American Music Awards,” “BET Awards,” “Soul Train Awards,” “BET Hip Hop Awards,” and “Black Girls Rock!” Collins is executive producer of all programming at JCE, as well as an executive producer of the Grammy Awards. Last year, he was a producer of the “93rd Academy Awards.”

This announcement comes weeks after the HFPA added 103 new voters, addressing the criticism the group received over its lack of diversity. As theGrio previously reported, the lack of any Black talent and creatives in the 2021 nominations led to very public scrutiny of the HFPA and the Golden Globes. TimesUp and NBC were among entities that publicly called the HFPA out.

The Golden Globes held a nontelevised event in 2022, but returns to NBC next year with major changes to the voting body. Now, according to its announcement, the voting body represents 62 different countries. It is “52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.”

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations are scheduled to be announced on Dec. 12, 2022.

