‘Queen Charlotte,’ ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff, shines at Netflix TUDUM fan event

The popular Netflix series is officially getting the prequel treatment, as the royal takes centerstage in her own story.

Get ready for more “Bridgerton”! Netflix’s wildly successful period drama had its first spinoff titled “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” and the streamer gave fans an exclusive first look at the series at its TUDUM global fan event over the weekend.

As theGrio previously reported, a spinoff based on the fan-favorite “Bridgerton” character, Queen Charlotte, has been in the works for quite some time now. Shonda Rhimes took on the project as showrunner, writer and executive producer. While the only news to come out of the series so far has been its announcement and casting, fans have finally gotten a glimpse at the series, its brand new star and more.

Set years before the events of “Bridgerton,” this series centers around Queen Charlotte in her youth before her rise to power and prominence. “This Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton,'” the official series logline details.

India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte in episode 101 of “Queen Charlotte.” (Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022)

The prequel stars India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley (Princess Augusta) Corey Mylchreest (young King George) and Arsema Thomas (young Agatha Danbury). Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from the main series in the prequel.

The clip that dropped over the weekend wastes no time teasing the love story between young Charlotte and young King George.

While attempting to climb the palace walls, a young man who is not who he appears to be tries to get young Charlotte’s attention, eventually revealing his surprising position in the ton. Check out the clip below:

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” premieres next year on Netflix.

