Two suspects identified, one arrested in PnB Rock killing

Authorities believe that the two suspects are a father-son duo that on Sept. 12 allegedly robbed and fatally shot the Philadelphia rapper at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles.

Loading the player...

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the death of PnB Rock and announced the teen’s father is also a suspect in the killing.

The rapper was fatally shot earlier this month while dining with his girlfriend in California.

Fox News 11 reported the teenager’s arrest. Authorities, via Fox News, also said they’re looking for a second suspect named Freddie Lee Trone, the 17-year-old suspect’s father.

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock (real name, Rakim Allen), performing at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Delaware, was fatally shot on Sept. 12, 2022 during a robbery in South Los Angeles. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Authorities told Fox News they believe the father-son duo was in the parking lot of the South Los Angeles Restaurant, Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, on Sept. 12 when PnB Rock arrived.

Several news organizations have reported that, according to authorities, Allen’s girlfriend posted their location on her Instagram page. LAPD Chief Michel Moore believes the suspects saw the post and somehow used it to track Allen to the restaurant. It’s unclear whether the post contained a location, address or other features that would identify location, since it has since been removed.

The LAPD believes that the 17-year-old suspect entered the restaurant, confronted, shot, and robbed Allen in front of his girlfriend while the couple was dining. Allen, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was 30 years old.

The gunman fled the scene in a car. Investigators told Fox News they believe that Trone was driving the vehicle.

Authorities consider Trone armed and dangerous and ask anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

Allen was best known for his 2016 hit, “Selfish.” The Philadelphia native also collaborated with acts that include Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, XXXTentacion and Kodak Black. He released his final single, “Luv Me Again,” two weeks before his death.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!