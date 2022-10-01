Patti LaBelle is heading back to television screens

The Grammy Award-winning singer previously starred in her own television series titled “Out All Night.”

Patti LaBelle is joining Season 2 of ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”

Deadline reports that the music icon and New York Times bestselling author is set to appear in two episodes as a church choir director named Shirley Williams, the mother of Dulé Hill’s character, Bill.

Patti LaBelle appears onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

As theGrio previously reported, “The Wonder Years” is a reimagining of the beloved coming-of-age series that ran from 1986 to 1993. It starred Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, an angsty, middle-class adolescent growing up in the suburbs in the 1960s. It earned a Peabody Award and an Emmy for best comedy after its first season.

According to Deadline, LaBelle’s character is described as “sweet” but she “has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes.”

No premiere date has been announced for the second season, TV Line reports.

The Grammy Award-winning singer previously starred in her own television series titled “Out All Night.” LaBelle’s film and TV credits include “A Soldier’s Story,” “A Different World,” “American Horror Story,” and “The Kominsky Method.” She also performed on Season 2 of “The Masked Singer.”

This image released by ABC shows the cast of “The Wonder Years,” from left, Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Elisha Williams and Laura Kariuki. (Erika Doss/ABC via AP)

Lee Daniels serves as an executive producer of the reboot, which centers on a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama. “The Wonder Years” also stars Don Cheadle as the narrator and the adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as 12-year-old Dean, as well as Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams and Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams.

The series marks a reunion for Daniels and LaBelle, who worked on both music-business Fox dramas, “Empire” and “Star.”

