ABC drops teaser trailers for ‘Wonder Years’ reboot, ‘Queens’

'Queens' and 'The Wonder Years' reboot are set to head to your small screen real soon

ABC is dropping first looks at two of its new series, and it’s jam-packed with a handful of our favorites in Hollywood.

Queens and The Wonder Years reboot are set to head to your small screen this fall. The network released the anticipated trailers for both of the star-studded shows on Tuesday.

The Queens teaser trailer features the four leads of the new series, wrapping their heads around their first performance in 20 years. The series backstory is about the Nasty B*tches, a hip-hop group from the 90s that has lost it but is trying to regain its sizzle. The four ladies, now in their 40s, hope to recapture their glory days.

As reported by theGrio, the series features very familiar faces.

Twenty years ago, Brianna, played by Eve, was Professor Sex — one-fourth of the Nasty B*tches — rapping about money, sex, and her all-around glamorous lifestyle. Today, Brianna is a proud wife and mother of five in a stained sweatsuit who barely has a second to breathe,” the show is described.

Brandy plays Naomi, who goes by the stage name Xplicit Lyrics and the brains behind the group. But after being sure she would hit it big as a solo act, Naomi is reduced to playing music in dive bars. When the group does get back together, she comes in contact with her one true love, who was swept away by a rival bandmate. She also longs to build a relationship with her daughter.

Naturi Naughton stars in the series as Jill, who is a founding member and known as Da Thrill. Her current life as a married Catholic living in Montana seems perfect, but past secrets haunt her, per Deadline.

Nadine Velazquez appears as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, a fourth member of the group who was added by the group’s manager for her star quality.

Also premiering on ABC soon is Lee Daniels‘ The Wonder Years reboot.

The new show is a remake of the original award-winning series of the same name. The coming of age story will follow a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 1960s. The series is told from the point of view of 12-year-old Dean.

As reported by Shadow and Act, the series stars Don Cheadle, who will narrate the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams and Dulé Hill as Bill Williams.

As reported by theGrio: The original series that ran from 1986-1993 starred Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, an angsty, middle-class adolescent growing up in the suburbs in the 1960s. It earned a Peabody Award and an Emmy for Best Comedy after its first season. Savage is set to executive produce the series as well as direct the pilot.

The series is listed as “coming soon.”

Additional reporting by Cortney Wills

